Boston College fires basketball coach Earl Grant

Boston College has fired Earl Grant following five seasons on Chestnut Hill, sources tell On3. The Eagles were 72-92 under Grant, failing to make the NCAA tournament and winning just six ACC games the last two seasons.

Boston College hired Earl Grant in March 2021 to replace Jim Christian. Grant arrived in Chestnut Hill after seven seasons at the College of Charleston, where he compiled a 127–89 record and led the Cougars to the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

A former Clemson assistant under Brad Brownell, he also previously worked for Gregg Marshall at both Winthrop and Wichita State. Grant was tasked with rebuilding a Boston College program that has long struggled to compete in the ACC.

BC is widely viewed as one of the toughest power conference jobs to win at. The Eagles last made an NCAA tournament in 2009 under Al Skinner. That was also the last time they were ranked in the AP top 25. The last regular season title for the program came in 2005, BC’s last year in the Big East.

The high-point of Grant’s tenure at BC was a 20-win season in 2023–24, marked by an NIT appearance. It marked the program’s most wins since 2011.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.