According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Boston College tight end Ty Lockwood plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. This is the second offseason in a row where Lockwood has put himself on the open market. He previously spent two years in Tuscaloosa with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Lockwood played in 11 games this past season for Boston College but did not fill up the stat sheet. Only two catches are on there, going for 30 yards. The first reception came early on, gaining 14 yards in an overtime nonconference loss to Michigan State. Around two months later, SMU saw Lockwood go for 16 yards, another loss for the Eagles.

What brought Lockwood to Boston College was head coach Bill O’Brien. While the two technically did not work together in Tuscaloosa, O’Brien found himself a major part of the recruitment. Leaving for BC shortly after, two years separated the re-connection. Lockwood spent his true freshman and redshirt freshman campaigns at Alabama before entering his name in the portal.

Lockwood played high school football at Thompson’s Station (TN) Independence, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 242 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Lockwood’s official Boston College roster bio states he was a redshirt sophomore. Two more years of eligibility are expected wherever he winds up. An interesting name to monitor once the portal opens up on Jan. 2.

Boston College continues to lose offensive weapons to NCAA transfer portal

Boston College Eagles running back Turbo Richard plans to enter the Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He has two seasons of eligibility.

Richard played his high school football at Northwestern in Rock Hill, South Carolina. There, he was a three-star recruit in the class of 2024. He was the 1,517th-ranked player overall and the 113th-ranked running back in that recruiting cycle. He was also a track-and-field star at the high school level. Richard even won the 100-meter upper state championship.

In his college career, Richard has played in 19 total games. In that time, he’s rushed for 1,027 yards on 200 carries, or 5.1 yards per attempt. He also has 11 touchdowns. As a threat in the passing game, he has 32 career receptions for 275 yards and another two touchdowns, though the vast majority of that production came during his sophomore season.

On3’s Dan Morrison contributed to this report