Boston College transfer linebacker Daveon Crouch has signed with Kansas, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He also visited NC State after entering the transfer portal.

Crouch appeared in just four games this past season at Boston College due to injury. Still, he totaled 12 tackles during that time, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He also added an interception.

That came after Crouch put together a breakout 2024 season with the Eagles. He had 77 total tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks, and four passes defended as a junior. By preserving a redshirt in 2025, he will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Daveon Crouch played high school football at Tampa (Fla.) Wharton, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,189 overall player from the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Crouch is the latest linebacker for Kansas out of the transfer portal since the window opened last week. The Jayhawks also added Quincy Davis from New Mexico earlier this week.

Davis finished the 2025 season with 42 tackles and one tackle for loss. He has 61 career tackles in two seasons of college football. He did not play during the 2023 campaign.

Kansas had a rough go this past year, finishing with a 5-7 record. That includes five losses in the final six games of the season to miss out on a bowl game.

That led Lance Leipold to make a major change to the coaching staff and bring back an old friend. Andy Kotelnicki is returning to Lawrence as associate head coach after spending the last two years as the offensive coordinator at Penn State.

“We are excited to welcome Andy and his family back to Lawrence,” Leipold said in a press release. “Andy is familiar with our staff and culture, has run successful offenses for nearly two decades, and his experience over the past two seasons at Penn State will add to our program in a variety of ways. Having worked with Andy for 11 years, I’m looking forward to him rejoining this current staff as associate head coach.”