Former Boston College running back Turbo Richard has committed to Indiana, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Richard spent two seasons at Boston College and has two years of eligibility remaining.

In the 2025 campaign, Richard started in all 11 of his appearances for the Golden Eagles. He tallied a team-high 749 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 145 carries.

Richard had his best performance of the year in Boston College’s 28-24 loss to California. In the defeat, he erupted for 171 rushing yards and two scores. Richard also recorded 30 catches for 213 yards and two scores this past season.

As a true freshman in 2024, Richard made eight appearances. He finished his debut campaign with 278 rushing yards and TDs on 55 carries.

Turbo Richard played high school football at Northwestern (SC), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,517 overall player and No. 113 running back in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Richard was the No. 18 running back available in the portal at the time of his commitment to Indiana, per On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. He isn’t the first star player to commit to the Hoosiers on Sunday.

Less than hour before Richard announced his commitment to IU, the Hoosiers received a commitment from TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover. Hoover was the No. 6 QB in the transfer portal after a breakout season for the Horned Frogs.

In the 2025 season, Hoover completed 65.9% of his pass attempts for 3,472 yards and 29 touchdowns, while only throwing 13 interceptions. Moreover, Hoover notched two rushing scores this past season.

Hoover and Richard could form a dangerous combination in Indiana’s backfield next season. The two fresh faces will undoubtedly be cheering on their new team as it continues its run through the College Football Playoff.

On Friday, Indiana will square off against Oregon in the CFP semifinals. When the two teams met earlier this season on Oct. 11, the Hoosiers secured a 30-20 triumph. They’ll look to down the Ducks again to punch their ticket to the national championship game.

