Bracketology: ESPN 2026 NCAA Tournament predictions see big change as conference tournaments get underway

The latest ESPN bracketology is here ahead of the conference tournaments this week, projecting a lot of new matchups! Not only that, the bubble is about to burst!

The conference tournament features auto bids for winning of course, but teams can make or break their NCAA Tournament chances over the next few days. It’s madness!

So without further ado, let’s dive into ESPN’s latest bracketology projections. We start with the bubble teams!

Bracketology: On the bubble

Last Four Byes: NC State, Texas, Santa Clara, Missouri

Last Four In: UCF, SMU, VCU, Indiana

First Four Out: Auburn, New Mexico, Stanford, Virginia Tech

Next Four Out: Cincinnati, San Diego State, Oklahoma, California

Auburn coach Steven Pearl made his case for the Tigers, but they better make a run in the SEC Tournament to help their case. ESPN’s bracketology has them painfully close to making it. Indiana can’t lay an egg either, otherwise the Hoosiers might fall out of the bracket.

East (Washington D.C.)

Duke freshman power forward Cameron Boozer and the No. 1-ranked Blue Devils are playing at NC State at 7 p.m. Monday. (USA Today Sports photos)

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Howard/Eastern Washington

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 Iowa

No. 5 Vanderbilt vs. No. 12 High Point

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Hofstra

No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 UCF/Indiana

No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Troy

No. 7 Villanova vs. No. 10 Santa Clara

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 UMBC

Duke is the top overall seed in the latest bracketology from ESPN. They will be the favorite to win the whole thing and the biggest challengers appear to be Michigan State and Kansas in this region. You can’t rule out Alabama or rival UNC, but those matchups wouldn’t happen until the Elite Eight. We’ll see if the Duke injuries hamper the Blue Devils moving forward.

South (Houston)

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 16 Bethune-Cookman/Lehigh

No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 TCU

No. 5 St. John’s vs. No. 12 USF

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Liberty

No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 Missouri

No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 14 Wright State

No. 7 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 10 Texas

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 Furman

Florida will begin its title defense as the No. 1 seed in this region, per this edition of bracketology. The Gators have a dangerous Purdue team on their side of the bracket, as well as Rick Pitino’s St. John’s. Houston and Nebraska would be a fun Sweet 16 matchup, if the seeds hold too. But the Huskers have to win their first ever NCAA Tournament game to even think about getting there.

Midwest (Chicago)

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Long Island

No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Clemson

No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Northern Iowa

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 13 Utah Valley

No. 6 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 SMU/VCU

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 North Dakota State

No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 10 NC State

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Queens

Michigan tops this region according to the latest bracketology and could run their way to the Final Four. UConn might have something to say about that as Dan Hurley looks to win a third title in four years with the Huskies. Watch out for Ohio State against their rivals in the second round!

West (San Jose)

Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Siena

No. 8 UCLA vs. No. 9 Texas A&M

No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 12 Yale

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 SF Austin

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Miami (OH)

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 UC Irvine

No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 10 Saint Louis

No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 15 Tennessee State

Arizona has been solid all season long and the Wildcats are the No. 1 seed in the West. UCLA is intriguing but hit and miss this season. John Calipari and crew could end up winning this region before we know it as well! Gonzaga got another high seed in bracketology and are always lurking.