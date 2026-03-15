Bracketology: ESPN 2026 NCAA Tournament predictions see shake up on Selection Sunday

At long last, Selection Sunday has arrived. With just five Conference Championship games remaining, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has shaken up his Bracketology for nearly the final time.

Duke has won 21 of its last 22 games, including the ACC Championship, propelling the Blue Devils to the projected No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. They are primed for a No. 1 seed for the second consecutive season under head coach Jon Scheyer. Big 12 Tournament Champion Arizona, Michigan, and Florida are also projected as No. 1 seeds in Lunardi’s latest Bracketology.

Meanwhile, other Power-Four bubble teams such as SMU, Texas, Oklahoma, and Auburn are waiting anxiously as they hope to hear their name called during the Selection Show. Before we dive into Lunardi’s Selection Sunday morning NCAA Tournament projections, let’s examine the tournament bubble.

ESPN Bracketology: On the Bubble

Last Four Byes: Texas A&M, NC State, Santa Clara, UCF

Last Four In: Missouri, Miami (OH), SMU, Texas

First Four Out: Oklahoma, Auburn, San Diego State, New Mexico

Next Four Out: Indiana, Stanford, Cincinnati, Seton Hall

West Region (San Jose)

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; The Arizona Wildcats celebrate after defeating the Houston Cougars during the men’s Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Howard

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 Iowa

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 High Point

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 North Dakota State

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 SMU/Texas

No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 14 Tennessee State

No. 7 Miami vs. No. 10 UCF

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Siena

Since Arizona lost back-to-back games after opening the season with a 23-0 record, it has won nine consecutive games heading into the NCAA Tournament. This includes wins over five projected NCAA Tournament teams (BYU, Houston x2, Iowa State x2, Kansas, and UCF). Arizona, which knocked off Houston for the second time this season to win its first-ever Big 12 Tournament, has not been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament since 2022.

Also featured in the West Region is No. 2 seed Michigan State, which has now dropped two consecutive games heading into the Big Dance. No. 3 Virginia, No. 4 Alabama, and No. 5 Wisconsin round out the top five projected seeds in the West. Wisconsin nearly knocked off projected No. 1 seed Michigan in the Big Ten Semifinals, which could have potentially lifted it a seed-line higher.

South Region (Houston)

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 16 Kennesaw State/Prairie View

No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 Villanova

No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 12 Yale

No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 Hofstra

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 VCU

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Troy

No. 7 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 10 Texas A&M

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 UMBC

Although Florida took a shocking 91-74 loss to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament Semifinals on Saturday, the Gators are still projected to earn a No. 1 seed for the second consecutive season. It got some help from the other two teams that were vying for a No. 1 seed, UConn and Houston, as they also lost their Tournament games on Saturday. Prior to its loss to the Commodores, it had won 12 consecutive games.

Houston is projected as the No. 2 seed here, in a Region that would seemingly be a two-team race between the teams that clash in last season’s National Championship Game. You can never quite rule out Purdue, Gonzaga, or Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament, especially with the Red Raiders returning guard Christian Anderson. UMBC is projected to clash with the Cougars, eight years after becoming the first ever No. 16 seed to knock off a No. 1 seed (Virginia).

Midwest Region (Chicago)

No. 1 Michigan vs. No.16 Idaho/Lehigh

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Saint Louis

No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 12 McNeese State

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Cal Baptist

No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 USF

No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 14 Hawaii

No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 NC State

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Queens

Michigan remains projected as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, sitting at 31-2 heading into its matchup against Purdue in Sunday’s Big Ten Championship Game. It was the projected No. 1 overall seed prior to its loss to Duke on Feb. 21. No matter what happens on Sunday, it appears the Wolverines have all but wrapped up their first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament since 2021.

UConn has slipped to the No. 2 seed line after losing two of its final four games heading into Tournament play, including a 20-point blowout loss to St. John’s in the Big East Championship Game. Projected No. 3 seed Nebraska is seeking its first-ever NCAA Tournament victory (previously 0-8), while No. 4 Kansas, No. 5 Arkansas, and a red-hot No. 7 UCLA (depending on the health of Donovan Dent) remain potential sneaky teams to make a run in March.

East Region (Washington, D.C.)

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; The Duke Blue Devils celebrate after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the men’s ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Long Island

No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 TCU

No. 5 St. John’s vs. No. 12 Akron

No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 Northern Iowa

No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 Missouri/Miami (OH)

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Wright State

No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 10 Santa Clara

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Furman

Finally, the East Region rounds things out with projected No. 1 overall seed Duke, No. 2 Iowa State, No. 3 Illinois, and No. 4 Vanderbilt leading the way. The star power here would be immense, featuring star freshmen Cameron Boozer (Duke), Keaton Wagler (Illinois), and Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville), along with All-Big 12 forward Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State) and Big East Player of the Year Zuby Ejiofor (St. John’s).

The Region is projected to feature two of the brightest young coaches in the sport in Jon Scheyer (Duke) and T.J. Otzelberger (Iowa State), along with one of the greatest of all time in Rick Pitino (St. John’s.. If this were the bracket, the East Region would certainly be one of the most exciting to tune into.