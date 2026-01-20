Bracketology: ESPN 2026 NCAA Tournament predictions see shakeup after turbulent weekend

The latest ESPN bracketology is here as Joe Lunardi shook up his 2026 NCAA Tournament predictions with conference play rolling on. Conference play has provided some great contests and surprising results!

What lies below are the teams on the bubble, good and bad. Plus, we’ll dive into each region and break down the projected matchups.

We’re less than two months away from the tournament actually beginning, so the bracketology prediction will certainly change. Without further ado, let’s dive into the bubble teams first!

ESPN Bracketology: On the Bubble

Last Four Byes: Auburn, Texas A&M, NC State, Seton Hall

Last Four In: USC, Ohio State, New Mexico, Texas

First Four Out: Virginia Tech, Baylor, Santa Clara, UCLA

Next Four Out: Stanford, Indiana, Missouri, LSU

Seton Hall is a big riser in the last few weeks and firmly in the dance, according to the latest bracketology. Baylor, once a national champ a few years back, needs some work to do. Mick Cronin and UCLA are in the same boat as they are below the cut line.

West (San Jose)

(Mark J. Rebilas | Imagn Images)

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Navy

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 Saint Mary’s

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 12 Liberty

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 FAU

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Miami (Ohio)

No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 Portland State

No. 7 Iowa vs. No. 10 Seton Hall

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 15 Long Island

Arizona remained undefeated after the weekend and is the No. 1 seed out west, per bracketology. They’ll have a tough bracket with Alabama and Virginia on their side though. But how about the lower half? Michigan State, Iowa and Gonzaga all battling it out. Anyone can win!

Midwest (Chicago)

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Bethune-Cookman/UMES

No. 8 UCF vs. No. 9 Auburn

No. 5 Kansas vs. No. 12 Murray State

No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 Troy

No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 11 George Mason

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 UNC Wilmington

No. 7 North Carolina vs. No. 10 USC/New Mexico

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 North Dakota State

Michigan leads the way in with the No. 1 seed in bracketology out in the Midwest. They’d certainly be the favorite in this quadrant, but defending champion Florida might have something to say about that. Not only that, Houston is in position to win its first national title under Kelvin Sampson.

South (Houston)

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Vermont/Saint Peters

No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Miami

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 Yale

No. 4 BYU vs. No. 13 SF Austin

No. 6 St. John’s vs. No. 11 Ohio State/Texas

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 Winthrop

No. 7 SMU vs. No. 10 Texas A&M

No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 15 UT Martin

Dan Hurley and UConn would be set up nicely for a third national championship in four years if they are the No. 1 seed like in this bracketology. But, currently, undefeated Nebraska is in this region as well. Heck, let’s not forget about Iowa State on the bottom side and Kentucky facing down UConn in the second round!

East (Washington D.C.)

© Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Queens

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Wisconsin

No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 12 Utah Valley

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 13 Hawaii

No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 San Diego State

No. 3 Vanderbilt vs. No. 14 Wright State

No. 7 Saint Louis vs. No. 10 NC State

No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 ETSU

Duke tops the region in the east per the latest bracketology. John Calipari and Arkansas are lurking on that same side of the bracket and could indeed make a run. Purdue seemingly has a good path down low as well and despite some recent losses from Vanderbilt, the Commodores have something cooking.