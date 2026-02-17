Bracketology: ESPN 2026 NCAA Tournament predictions shaken up after turbulent weekend

The NCAA Tournament is just over a month away. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi updated his Bracketology to adjust for the latest wins and losses across the college basketball landscape.

Arizona has suffered back-to-back losses, which has led to Michigan rising to the No. 1 overall seed in Bracketology. The Wolverines have not been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament since 2021. Meanwhile, other teams like UCLA, Santa Clara, TCU, and San Diego State are simply vying for an opportunity to compete in the Big Dance.

Of course, there’s still plenty of time for teams to improve their postseason standing. Before we dive into Lunardi’s official NCAA Tournament projections, let’s examine the tournament bubble.

ESPN Bracketology: On the Bubble

Last Four Byes: Texas A&M, UCF, Georgia, USC

Last Four In: UCLA, Santa Clara, TCU, San Diego State

First Four Out: Missouri, Ohio State, New Mexico, Cal

Next Four Out: VCU, Virginia Tech, Seton Hall, West Virginia

West Region (San Jose)

Feb 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) celebrates a three-point basket during the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Long Island

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 Miami

No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 12 Belmont

No. 4 Michigan State vs. No. 13 UNC Wilmington

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 USC

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 North Dakota State

No. 7 Villanova vs. No. 10 Georgia

No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Navy

Although Arizona has lost back-to-back games after opening the season with a 23-0 record, it remains a No. 1 seed in Joe Lunardi‘s Bracketology. One of the teams that knocked off the Wildcats, Texas Tech, is up to a No. 3 seed in the West Region. The Region also features two of the greatest coaches in college basketball history, Tom Izzo (Michigan State) and John Calipari (Arkansas). The last Final Four appearance from a team in this Region came in 2024, when Purdue fell to UConn in the National Championship Game.

South Region (Houston)

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Appalachian State/Bethune-Cookman

No. 8 Auburn vs. No. 9 Indiana

No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 USF

No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Yale

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Miami (OH)

No. 3 Florida vs. No. 14 Austin Peay

No. 7 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Texas A&M

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 Wright State

UConn, winners of 20 of its last 21 games (lone loss vs. St. John’s), is projected to be a No. 1 seed for the second time in the last three NCAA Tournaments. Strong wins against BYU, Illinois, Kansas, and Florida makes the Huskies resume one of the best in the country. No. 4 Nebraska is projected in this Region, as it looks to win its first Tournament game in program history. Houston, which sits at 23-3, remains in danger of not being a No. 1 seed for the first time since 2022 (No. 5 seed). 25-0 Miami (OH) is also projected here and could be a popular upset pick, but going up against BYU and A.J. Dybansta would certainly be a tough draw.

Midwest Region (Chicago)

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Howard/NJIT

No. 8 NC State vs. No. 9 Saint Mary’s

No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 12 Liberty

No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 Hawaii

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 UCLA/San Diego State

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Cal Baptist

No. 7 Saint Louis vs. No. 10 SMU

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 East Tennessee State

Michigan is projected as the No. 1 overall seed in the Tournament, sitting at 24-1 with six regular season games remaining. Four of those six games will be against top-15 ranked opponents (No. 7 Purdue, No. 3 Duke, No. 10 Illinois, and No. 15 Michigan State), meaning the Wolverines could either wrap up a No. 1 seed or fall a seed-line or two down the stretch. Iowa State, fresh off strong back-to-back victories over No. 9 Kansas and No. 2 Houston, is also projected here as a No. 2 seed.

East Region (Washington, D.C.)

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; The Duke Blue Devil during the game against the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 UT Martin

No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Texas

No. 5 St. John’s vs. No. 12 SF Austin

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 High Point

No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Santa Clara/TCU

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 Portland State

No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 UCF

No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 15 Merrimack

Finally, the East Region rounds things out with No. 1 Duke, No. 2 Illinois, No. 3 Kansas, and No. 4 Alabama leading the way. The star power here is immense, featuring star freshmen Cameron Boozer (Duke), Keaton Wagler (Illinois), Darryn Peterson (Kansas), and Caleb Wilson (North Carolina). The Region features three of the biggest name brand programs in the sport, along with the program that has dominated the SEC in the 2020s (Alabama). If this were the bracket, the East Region would certainly be the most exciting to tune into.