Bracketology insights: Friday conference tournament movement, big movers

The conference tournament slate is in full-swing now, as bubble teams look to put the finishing touches on their resume. Meanwhile, the top teams in the bracket are now in action with a chance to improve seeding in the coming days.

Bracketology insights aims to explain the various ways that Friday’s results will impact Sunday’s bracket reveal, and each conversation about the field moving forward. From matchups between projected top seeds, to jockeying across the bubble, stay up to date with what the game means in a bigger picture.

Read the most recent version of On3’s 2026 Bracketology here.

Friday’s lineup is headlined by multiple top-of-the-bracket matchups in the semifinals and quarterfinals, along with a handful more bubble games with major impact. Each will have an opportunity to shape the final look.

Check back throughout the night for more insights on the latest results.

Bubble movement

The NCAA Tournament bubble continues to shrink with just days left to Selection Sunday, as more teams can consider themselves safely in the mix. However, there are two or three spots left to battle for above the cutline.

VCU jumps into action with its first A-10 conference tournament game, slotting to face Duquesne in a must-win scenario for their at-large resume which sits on the bubble.

Seton Hall faces a must-win scenario against St. John’s which could vault them closer to the final bubble cutline and provide a chance to win the automatic bid on Saturday.

Oklahoma gets a major chance to complete its late run into the bubble conversation with a statement game against Arkansas. The Sooners need the win to reach the right side of the cutline by Saturday.

New Mexico and SDSU will face off in an elimination game, with the winner able to make their final case for a spot on the right side of the bubble, or an automatic bid on Saturday.

Auburn and Indiana sit on the wrong side of the bubble with no chance to improve their resume. The best chance at a bid for both comes with losses by all involved above.

Missouri, SMU and Texas are also stationary, with the threat of bid-stealers looming after early exits from the conference tournament left a spot at risk.

Stay up to date with the latest bubble movement, and teams shifting their stock each Wednesday with On3’s bubble watch.

Bracket notes

Keep up to date to date with which teams have locked themselves into the field, which regional locations they are likely to land in, plus more over the final week of action. From the top of the bracket to the bottom, there is plenty news unfolding each day.

The A-10 and the Mountain West remain the most likely conferences to provide another bid-stealer over the weekend, with St. Louis and Utah State firmly in the NCAA Tournament field already.

The 4-seed line remains unsettled, with Arkansas and St. John’s still on the 5-seed line waiting for an opportunity to jump up the board. Vanderbilt currently holds the final spot at 16, with Kansas above at 15.

Keep track of all the automatic bids, and the schedule for each conference tournament with On3’s Automatic Bid Tracker throughout the week.