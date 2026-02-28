Bracketology insights: Massive results as bubble shrinks in final weeks

The NCAA Tournament is just weeks away as February comes to a close in grand fashion with upsets all across college basketball on Saturday. The results could shift bracketology, as the bubble continues to shrink along with the number of teams within reach of a 1-seed spot.

Bracketology insights aims to explain the various ways that Saturday’s results will impact Sunday’s bracketology update, and each conversation about the field moving forward. From matchups between projected top seeds, to jockeying across the bubble, stay up to date with what the game means in a bigger picture.

Read the most recent version of On3’s 2026 Bracketology here.

Saturday’s lineup is headlined by multiple top-of-the-standings matchups in high-major conferences, along with a few big-time bubble matchups between teams jockeying for position. The results are sure to shake things up.

Check back throughout the night for more insights on the latest results.

Duke vs. Virginia

Entering the day, Duke sat at No. 1 overall in bracketology, with Michigan already finished for the weekend with a decisive win over Top 10 competition. Virginia had a chance to enter the mix for a 3-seed jump from their current spot on the 4-seed line.

The ACC stakes were also present, as the conference’s two top teams faced off with just a week left in the regular season. Virginia had a chance to tie the Blue Devils in the standings with the head-to-head advantage.

Duke pulled away throughout the game and left their mark. The Blue Devils have clinched at least a share of the ACC regular season title, with the inside track to the top seed in the conference tournament. They also maintain their spot as the favorite to land the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Virginia will not suffer a significant fall, staying in the 4-seed conversation regardless of results around them. However, it is a missed opportunity for the Cavaliers to enter the 3-seed line with potential to keep climbing into preferred position in March.

Bubble movement

The NCAA Tournament bubble continues to shrink with just one week left in the regular season, as more teams can consider themselves safely in the mix. However, there is still plenty opportunity for those still near the cutline to make ground.

Missouri is closing in on an NCAA Tournament lock after defeating Mississippi State by 24 points, which will see their analytic numbers take another leap. Entering the final week, losing out through the SEC Tournament in blowout fashion is the only threat left to their bid.

Cincinnati is likely too far off the cutline to make the NCAA Tournament without a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament, but a dominant win over Oklahoma State will keep them in the mix. With multiple Q1 opportunities hypothetically on the table, there is a thin path left.

Stay up to date with the latest bubble movement, and teams shifting their stock each Wednesday with On3’s bubble watch.

Undefeated tracker

Miami (OH): A 69-67 win over Western Michigan on Friday takes them to 29-0, with just two games left.