Bracketology insights: Miami (OH) completes undefeated regular season, pencils name in NCAA Tournament

Miami (OH) completed an undefeated regular season, moving to 31-0 with a thrilling overtime win over in-state rival Ohio. The feat not only locks up the MAC regular season title, but puts them in great position to land a March Madness bid regardless of conference tournament outcome.

Currently ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll, the Redhawks become the third team in the past 50 years of college basketball to enter postseason play without a loss. Kentucky and Gonzaga are the others.

Before Saturday morning’s update, Miami (OH) sits at No. 53 in the NET Rankings and No. 28 in Wins Above Bubble. They also rank No. 21 in Strength of Record, despite sitting at No. 344 in the NET’s Strength of Schedule metric.

As Selection Sunday nears, the Redhawks sit in great position to land an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament. Not only do their metrics line up well with teams currently projected inside the Last Four In of bracketology, they have received widespread support for their body of work compared to past resumes.

In modern history, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee has never left out a team with 30 wins, much less one which ran undefeated through the regular season. While the MAC Tournament could certainly improve their seeding, with upward mobility available with more wins, the chances of missing the field drop to a minuscule level.

The Miami (OH) dilemma

In recent years, the NCAA has officially recognized multiple analytic metrics which help in this process. Most important among them are the NET Rankings and WAB. The first, is an NCAA sponsored analytic model which weights the performance of teams across four quadrants, qualifying how important each result is to the resume. The WAB metric, meanwhile, measures how a team’s record stacks up with the expected result of an average bubble team.

For example, Duke currently sits No. 1 in the NET, with a 13-2 record in Q1 games. The Blue Devils also sit at No. 1 in WAB, winning 11.4 more games than a bubble team would expect. The calculations imply that a team sweating on Selection Sunday would sit around 17-13 or 16-14 against that schedule.

For these reasons, the Miami (OH) dilemma is not what it seems. If the Redhawks were to enter Selection Sunday with one loss, they would stack up well against multiple bubble contenders in those metrics.

The debate on Selection Sunday should not center around what Miami (OH) would look like if they faced a Big East schedule, it should focus on whether any of the other bubble teams could dominate their schedule in the same way.

While the computers are not an infallible source, as evidenced by the need for a Selection Committee to sort through the relevant data each season, they do provide clear data. The fact is that few if any of the teams around Miami (OH) have shown the consistency to start 29-0 against the same schedule.