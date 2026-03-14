Bracketology insights: Saturday conference tournament championships, bid-stealers

Just one day before the NCAA Tournament field is set by the Selection Committee, a number of teams will officially punch their ticket for March Madness. The big question in bracketology centers around how many of those automatic bids will steal spots on the bubble.

Bracketology insights aims to explain the various ways that Saturday’s results will impact Sunday’s bracketology update, and the Selection Sunday results. From matchups between projected top seeds, to jockeying across the bubble, stay up to date with what the game means in a bigger picture.

Read the most recent version of On3’s 2026 Bracketology here.

Saturday’s lineup is headlined by multiple top-of-the-standings matchups in high-major conferences, along with a few big-time bubble matchups between teams jockeying for position. The results are sure to shake things up.

Check back throughout the night for more insights on the latest results.

Bubble movement

The NCAA Tournament bubble continues to shrink in the final days, as more teams can consider themselves safely in the mix. However, there are two or three spots left in flux due to potential bid-stealers across college basketball.

VCU remains in action on Saturday, with a chance to pick up another win and create more separation form the bubble cutline. However, a bad loss could harm them in comparisons with some teams.

SDSU reaches the MWC Final, but still sits on the wrong side of the bubble. This qualifies them as a potential bid-stealer, which could take away one spot from the bubble by winning vs. Utah State.

Missouri, SMU and Texas all remain on the right side of the bubble entering the day, but will watch for bid-stealers across college basketball. Oklahoma and SDSU fell short of reaching the field as at-large candidates, but opportunities to lose position still exist.

Stay up to date with the latest bubble movement, and teams shifting their stock each Wednesday with On3’s bubble watch.

Bracket notes

Keep up to date to date with which teams have locked themselves into the field, which regional locations they are likely to land in, plus more over the final week of action. From the top of the bracket to the bottom, there is plenty news unfolding each day.

The deep SEC Tournament run by Ole Miss leaves a lingering question for bubble teams. A historic run to the conference title would add another bid-stealer to the mix, as the Rebels would still only reach the 12-seed line.

The A-10 semifinals remain another spot to watch bid-stealers, with two teams currently projected in the field. If either team loses, it could open the door for another bubble-shrinking result on Sunday.

Keep track of all the automatic bids, and the schedule for each conference tournament with On3’s Automatic Bid Tracker throughout the week.