Bracketology insights: Sunday conference tournaments set field, final bracket notes

The NCAA Tournament is days away, and the bracket will be revealed tonight at 6 pm ET on CBS. Before that, five more conference tournaments will lock teams into the field, shift seeding, and potentially steal a bid.

Bracketology insights aims to explain the various ways that Saturday’s results will impact Sunday’s bracketology update, and each conversation about the field moving forward. From matchups between projected top seeds, to jockeying across the bubble, stay up to date with what the game means in a bigger picture.

Read the most recent version of On3’s 2026 Bracketology here.

Sunday’s lineup is headlined by the SEC and Big Ten championship games. However, perhaps the most impactful result of the day will come in the A-10, where Dayton could steal a bid from the bubble teams currently listed in the field.

Check back throughout the night for more insights on the latest results.

Bubble movement

The NCAA Tournament bubble has reached its final form, with only the threat of bid-stealers left. Debate will rage on over the resumes which deserve a nod.

SMU is perhaps the safest of the teams currently projected in the Last Four In, with consistent metrics across the board and the pending return of BJ Edwards in their favor.

Missouri also appears safe, but must rely on bracketology to correctly predict how the Selection Committee will view their low NET ranking against what is a solid resume compared to competitors.

VCU is currently projected in the field as an automatic bid, but if they suffer a loss against Dayton in the A-10 Championship, they should slot into the field between Missouri and SMU.

Texas sits on the cutline entering Selection Sunday, with better Q1 results than the teams in the First Four Out. They will also have to sweat out the results in the A-10, as they are the most likely to miss the field due to a bid-stealer.

Despite the weak overall record, Auburn does hold a real case for an NCAA Tournament bid. As the top team in the First Four Out, they must root against a bid-stealer and lean into the analytic argument which places them above teams like Texas and Missouri.

Oklahoma, SDSU, Indiana and New Mexico all appear too far off the cutline to make it into the field at this point. The Sooners make the most compelling case of the group, finishing the season on a hot streak.

Stay up to date with the latest bubble movement, and teams shifting their stock each Wednesday with On3’s bubble watch.

Bracket notes

Keep up to date with which teams have locked themselves into the field, which regional locations they are likely to land in, plus more over the final week of action. From the top of the bracket to the bottom, there is plenty news unfolding each day.

1-seed line: Should consist of Duke (East), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West) and Florida (South). Duke will start in Greenville, Michigan likely in Buffalo, Arizona in San Diego and Florida in Tampa.

2-seed line: Houston could land in the South or Midwest, starting in Oklahoma City. UConn goes into the South or West, starting in Philadelphia. Iowa State will start in St. Louis and go to either the Midwest or East.

Other locations: Michigan State is likely to head to Buffalo. The higher seeded between Purdue and Illinois will likely go to St. Louis, with the lower headed to Greenville. Virginia is the most likely team to fill the second Philadelphia spot. Gonzaga will be joined by the team which lands the No. 16 overall seed in Portland.

Keep track of all the automatic bids, and the schedule for each conference tournament with On3’s Automatic Bid Tracker throughout the week.