Bracketology insights: Thursday conference tournament movement, bubble debate

The NCAA Tournament is right around the corner and bracketology continues to solidify. The results could shift in the coming days, but the bubble moves closer to its final form with many resumes complete, or close to it.

Bracketology insights aims to explain the various ways that Thursday’s results will impact Sunday’s bracket reveal, and each conversation about the field moving forward. From matchups between projected top seeds, to jockeying across the bubble, stay up to date with what the game means in a bigger picture.

Read the most recent version of On3’s 2026 Bracketology here.

Thursday’s lineup is headlined by multiple top-seeds making their conference tournament debut, and several bubble teams looking to finalize their spot inside the bracketology field moving forward.

Check back throughout the night for more insights on the latest results.

Bubble movement

The NCAA Tournament bubble continues to shrink with just days left to Selection Sunday, as more teams can consider themselves safely in the mix. However, there are two or three spots left to battle for above the cutline.

Auburn enters the day in the final bracketology spot, with a matchup against Tennessee on deck which could help create separation from the the Mountain West teams below.

New Mexico starts their conference in a better position than they sat over recent days, with multiple teams already out of the mix due to early exits.

SDSU will have a chance to establish itself in the conversation for one of the final spots in the NCAA Tournament if they can make a run in the MWC Tournament.

Oklahoma continues to linger on the peripheral of the bubble conversation, with a chance to firmly enter the discussion with a win over Texas A&M on Thursday.

Seton Hall remains in the conversation, as one of the last teams left which can improve its resume, facing Creighton on Thursday.

Stay up to date with the latest bubble movement, and teams shifting their stock each Wednesday with On3’s bubble watch.

Bracket notes

Keep up to date to date with which teams have locked themselves into the field, which regional locations they are likely to land in, plus more over the final week of action. From the top of the bracket to the bottom, there is plenty news unfolding each day.

The top three 1-seed teams all know which region they will arrive in, regardless of the order they finish on Selection Sunday. Duke will be assigned to the East, starting in Greenville. Michigan will go to the Midwest, possibly going to Buffalo or Philadelphia depending on overall seeding. Arizona will be assigned to the West and begin the first weekend in San Diego.

With three mid-major bid stealing opportunities still on the table, the bubble could potentially shrink into a tighter conversation, pushing the cutline from the 11-seed to the cusp of the 10-seed line.

Keep track of all the automatic bids, and the schedule for each conference tournament with On3’s Automatic Bid Tracker throughout the week.

Undefeated tracker

Miami (OH): Completed the 31-0 undefeated regular season and now turns their focus to the MAC Tournament.