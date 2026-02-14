Bracketology insights: Top-seeded showdowns and rare non-conference matchups

The projected NCAA Tournament field continues to shift, particularly on the top seed-lines as the 1-seed conversation was disrupted by multiples losses over the past week. Which team takes the bracketology spots, and plenty more important battles will be decided over the Saturday slate.

Bracketology insights aims to explain the various ways that Saturday’s results will impact Sunday’s bracketology update, and each conversation about the field moving forward. From matchups between projected top seeds, to jockeying across the bubble, stay up to date with what the game means in a bigger picture.

Saturday’s lineup is headlined by a Top 10 matchup in the Big 12, pitting Kansas and Iowa State against each other. Meanwhile, a handful of rare February non-conference matchups provide a unique window into where things stand.

Iowa State vs. Kansas

The last bracketology update featured Iowa State on the 2-seed line, as the No. 6 overall seed, less than a week after a brief move to the 1-seed line. Kansas previously sat on the 3-seed line as the No. 10 overall seed. As for the analytic numbers entering the day, Iowa State sat at No. 9 in the NET and No. 7 at KenPom. Kansas sat at No. 12 and No. 11, respectively.

This game marked a chance for Iowa State to rebound from a midweek loss, and for Kansas to continue building momentum off a win over Arizona. Either winners was likely to end up on the 2-seed line pending the surrounding results of the day, with the loser likely to land on the 3-seed line.

Iowa State not only won, but did so in dominant fashion. The big margin of victory will again see their offensive and defensive metrics climb and take them closer to the 1-seed conversation entering the next week. With three losses, they are unlikely to challenge Houston now, but a head-to-head matchup is ahead.

For Kansas, the loss is sure to ding the analytics and undo some of the progress made when they picked up the best win in college basketball on Monday. The Jayhawks will remain in the 3-seed conversation, with a gap between them and any 4-seed teams entering the day, but will start over in their quest to see the 2-seed leap.

Bubble movement

TCU picked up a pivotal overtime win for their NCAA Tournament case, looking to rise from No. 47 in the NET rankings. On the other side of the result, Oklahoma State continues its slide out of the bubble conversation with a third straight loss.

Undefeated tracker

Arizona: The Wildcats took their first loss of the season against Kansas during the midweek slate.

Miami (OH): A 90-74 win over Ohio on Friday takes them to 25-0 as the last undefeated.