Clemson head coach Brad Brownell revealed the Tigers didn’t practice on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s 70-65 loss to Florida State. Brownell explained that the fallout after three straight losses caused him to call it off.

The Tigers finished the game shooting 38% (21-56) as a team including 30% (10-33) from deep. Clemson missed their last six field goals over the final 2:44 of regulation as the Seminoles mounted a 7-0 run to end the game.

“Obviously, that one hurts,” Brownell said after the game. “Feel bad for our guys.”

The four-game losing streak is the longest of the season for the Tigers and includes losses to Virginia Tech, Duke, Wake Forest and Florida State. Clemson’s averaging 65.5 points per game over that span.

“I’ve said it multiple times,” Brownell said. “We’re a team that, we win because we have to guard it an extremely high level.

“With this team we have a phrase, ‘Everybody, all the time.’ It takes everybody for us to win.”

The loss drops the Tigers to 20-8 on the season and 10-5 against the ACC amid the losing streak, falls out of the top four of the ACC standings for the time being and are 3.5 games back from the top spot in the conference.

Clemson has three games left on its regular season schedule and will round out its February schedule next Saturday at home against No. 21 Louisville. After that, they’ll travel to No. 16 North Carolina before finishing the regular season at home vs. Georgia Tech.