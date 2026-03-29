Brad Underwood calls for Illinois students to pack Final Four: 'We're going to kick everybody's ass there'

Brad Underwood returned to Champaign a hero on Sunday after sending Illinois to its first Final Four since 2005. The Fighting Illini outlasted Iowa 71-59 to earn the honor.

Underwood held a gathering on campus upon his return where he addressed a group of students. The rah-rah speech ended with him asking a favor of the student body before making a bold promise.

“We had a huge group in Houston. I know we’re going to turn it out in Indy,” Underwood said. “We’re going to turn Indy orange and blue, and then we’re going to kick everybody’s ass there.”

Underwood, who took the Illinois job in 2017 after stints at Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State, has pieced together a 193–109 (.639) record over that stretch. Underwood didn’t make the NCAA Tournament during consecutive losing seasons to begin his tenure, and the pandemic kept Illinois out during Underwood’s first winning season.

Illinois has gone on to make the NCAA Tournament in each of the last six years and now, has a Final Four to show for it. Underwood thanked the fans for sticking with his program during both the highs and the lows.

“This has been an unbelievable ride to this point,” Underwood said. “We’ve approached this thing one game at a time and got four wins. We’ve got two more to go. This is a group of guys (who are) resilient, very tough and very focused. Along the way, they’re unbelievably talented basketball players who took great, great pride in the name on the front of the jersey to get Illinois back (to the Final Four).

“Nine years ago, about this time, I was walking through the airport taking this job. I’m honored to be the basketball coach here. I’m the most blessed guy in the world that I get to coach basketball in front of a group of fans like yourself who care.”

Now, Underwood is two wins away from doing something no coach has ever done at Illinois — win a national championship. The Illini headman is calling for the students to help them along the way.

Both Final Four matchups will be played on Saturday, April 4. The national championship game will be played the following Monday.