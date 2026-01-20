Brady Quinn congratulates Indiana on national title win, Miami immediately scores

Indiana scored midway through the fourth quarter on a remarkable run by Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, taking a 24-14 lead on Miami in the national championship game. FOX Sports analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn chimed in on social media immediately.

Unfortunately for him, he appears to have jumped the gun. Maybe significantly.

“Wire to wire,” he wrote. “What an unbelievable year for IU! Heisman, Natty and just dominant. Congratulations Hoosiers!”

Immediately after his tweet, Miami put together a lightning-quick scoring drive. The Hurricanes marched 91 yards in eight plays, capped by a 22-yard catch-and-run score by electric receiver Malachi Toney.

And with 6:37 left in the game, there’s still plenty of time left for Miami to come up with a defensive stop and flip the script in the game. Indiana took an early lead in the contest and has not looked back.

Miami has not led during the game, but it only matters who’s ahead when the clock hits triple zeros. And, contrary to Brady Quinn’s assertion, the game is not yet over.

Brady Quinn throws veiled shade at Miami

Former Notre Dame quarterback and current FOX Sports analyst Brady Quinn levied some veiled criticism during the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday night. He kept it general, but the implication was pretty clear — and Miami related.

With Miami struggling offensively and failing to really open things up, the Hurricanes faced a 10-0 deficit late in the second quarter against Indiana. And Quinn let loose on Twitter.

“I’ll never understand CFB teams spending lots of $$$ on QBs and then playing conservative with them,” he wrote.

Miami quarterback Carson Beck is on an NIL deal believed to be worth north of $3 million. Yet at the time of Quinn’s tweet, Beck was just 4-of-8 passing for 18 yards in the biggest game of the season.

Ironically, as soon as Quinn hit send on his tweet, Beck went to work. Miami converted a fourth-and-1 opportunity and then immediately let Beck throw the football around a bit.