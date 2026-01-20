Brady Quinn offers veiled criticism of Miami, Carson Beck during national title game

Former Notre Dame quarterback and current FOX Sports analyst Brady Quinn levied some veiled criticism during the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday night. He kept it general, but the implication was pretty clear — and Miami related.

With Miami struggling offensively and failing to really open things up, the Hurricanes faced a 10-0 deficit late in the second quarter against Indiana. And Quinn let loose on Twitter.

“I’ll never understand CFB teams spending lots of $$$ on QBs and then playing conservative with them,” he wrote.

Miami quarterback Carson Beck is on an NIL deal believed to be worth north of $3 million. Yet at the time of Quinn’s tweet, Beck was just 4-of-8 passing for 18 yards in the biggest game of the season.

Ironically, as soon as Quinn hit send on his tweet, Beck went to work. Miami converted a fourth-and-1 opportunity and then immediately let Beck throw the football around a bit.

Beck hit CJ Daniels for a 25-yard completion on a perfect route in between the coverage to the left sideline. It finally gave Miami some momentum in a first half where it had very little of it.

As to Quinn’s assertion, it’ll be interesting to see how much Miami trusts Beck while the game is still within two scores. He hasn’t been asked to do a ton, a fair observation on Quinn’s part.

Early hit on Fernando Mendoza draws scrutiny

There was some serious physicality early in the contest on Monday night. Some resulted in big hits on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. But one possibly crossed the line, even if the officials did not throw a flag.

ESPN rules analyst Bill Lemonnier was not a fan of a hit Miami’s Jakobe Thomas put on Mendoza. While he did not have the ball due to a handoff, Mendoza got lit up under the chin strap. Blood immediately showed from his lip. Lemonnier thought there should have been a personal foul called.

“He’s not a defenseless player,” Lemonnier said. “But at the same time, that hit was totally unnecessary and could have easily been a foul.”

After a commercial break from ESPN, Chris Fowler asked if there should have been a targeting call on Thomas. Lemonnier responded, saying, “Yeah, he came in… He came in crown of the helmet, right into his head.”

Indiana led 10-0 at the half. Miami missed a field goal in the final minute of action, failing to break the goose egg.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh also contributed to this report.