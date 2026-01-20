Brady Quinn takes shot at SEC after Indiana wins national championship

Brady Quinn called out the Southeastern Conference after Indiana’s national championship win over Miami. His comment comes as the Big Ten has produced the last three winners of the College Football Playoffs.

“That’s 3 years in a row for the Big Ten right? I guess it just means more,” he wrote on X.

The SEC’s last national championship win was Georgia during the 2022-23 season. Meanwhile, the Big Ten has produced Michigan (2023-24), Ohio State (2024-25) and now, Indiana (2025-26).

Not only that, but the SEC hasn’t been in the championship game at all since one of its programs ran the gauntlet within the CFP. Georgia’s championship win in 2022 was the second of back-to-back titles.

After Nick Saban retired, Kirby Smart became the only coach in the SEC to have won a national championship as head coach. Though Georgia has been to two College Football Playoffs in a row since, they’ve lost in the Sugar Bowl both seasons. This includes the 39-34 loss to Ole Miss from New Year’s Day.

Five SEC teams — Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Alabama and Oklahoma — occupied the 12-team playoff field, abd it appeared as though the odds were in the conference’s favor. After the Rebels beat Tulane in the first round, it set up the Georgia-Ole Miss quarterfinal matchup. This guaranteed the SEC a spot in the national semifinal.

However, the Rebels would come up short against Miami in the Sugar Bowl, forcing the SEC to sit home and watch the title game from afar.

The Big Ten had three teams — IU, Ohio State and Oregon — representing the conference in this year’s postseason. Oregon and Indiana both made it to the semifinals, where they matched up for the second time this season. Indiana would win 56-22, advancing to the national championship against Miami. The Hurricanes were the ones to eliminate the Buckeyes in the quarterfinals.

The Big Ten is will on its way to winning a fourth-consecutive title in 2026 as teams like the Hoosiers, Buckeyes and Ducks all figure to be national title contenders during the preseason. However, the SEC is sure to have its fair share of high expectations across the board this offseason, as well as a chip on its shoulder as the conference looks to regain its place atop college football. For now, the Big Ten Conference rules college football with its third-straight championship win.