Branch brothers Kolby, Kyle discuss 'dream come true' CWS showdown between Georgia, Oklahoma

In a unique twist this year, two brothers are set to square off in the College World Series. Oklahoma‘s Kyle Branch will meet Georgia‘s Kolby Branch in a winner’s bracket game in Omaha after both teams won on Saturday.

Both knew the possibility was there. They had talked about it ahead of Saturday’s contests.

“It’s just a dream come true,” Kyle Branch told Michella Chester in a video interview. “You really can’t even make it up how surreal it is to have him be on the other side but also my whole family being here, it’s really special.”

Both brothers are impact players on their respective teams, and both are red hot entering Monday night’s matchup between the two. Both are glue-guy type players for their teams.

Kyle Branch has hit .220 while starting in 56 games this season for the Sooners. Meanwhile, Kolby Branch has started 70 games and is hitting .267.

Getting the chance to meet in Omaha? There are hardly words for it.

“It’s not something every family gets to do, and especially not for brothers to be on the same stage as this in Omaha,” Kolby Branch said. “I mean it’s just a beautiful thing. And for it to come together like this it’s amazing.”

The two have had quite the journey, taking the family along for the ride. The Branch parents have split their time taking in various offerings, from the Oklahoma showing in the Atlanta Regional — where Kolby Branch actually made it to one of his brother’s games — to the Super Regionals in both Athens, Ga., and Lawrence, Kan.

“My mom and dad were in tears for sure. Just the week we had,” Kyle Branch said. “My littlest brother was at a state championship game in football, my third brother was at state championship baseball, tournament MVP. Then me and Kolby both got to clinch Supers a day apart. They were just kind of overwhelmed with emotions, as you could imagine, but it was special.”

Emotions will be on the docket again on Monday night. Handling them will be a challenge for both brothers, but both have a job to do.

There’s a College World Series berth on the line over the next few days. Winning to take commanding position in the bracket would be a huge step in that direction. Kyle Branch and Kolby Branch are set to meet on Monday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.