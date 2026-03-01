Brandon Huffman joins Rivals as National Recruiting Analyst

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rivals, the original recruiting brand, is excited to announce the addition of Brandon Huffman as a National Recruiting Analyst. One of the most experienced and respected evaluators in the industry, Huffman brings more than 20 years of recruiting coverage experience and deep ties across the West Coast and nationally.

Huffman has covered recruiting since 2003 and is based in Phoenix. He served as the national director of recruiting for Scout from 2003 to 2017 and, most recently, was the national recruiting editor for 247Sports from 2017 to 2026. Over the course of his career, he has evaluated thousands of prospects and played a key role in shaping national rankings and coverage strategy.

“Rivals is building the most dominant recruiting and scouting operation in the industry, and adding Brandon Huffman is the next step in accomplishing that,” said Rivals CEO Shannon Terry. “Brandon’s experience, relationships and knowledge of the high school and recruiting space deepens our evaluation process, sharpens our rankings and expands our reach. We’re building this to lead the industry, and this move pushes us even further ahead.”

In addition to his reporting background, Huffman will also remain an in-game analyst and selection committee member for the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Huffman also serves on the player selection committee for the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu and the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame selection committee.

“When the opportunity presented itself to join the team at Rivals, it was a no-brainer for me to make this move,” Huffman said. “Seeing the team that has been assembled here – mainstays in recruiting and former colleagues like Greg Biggins, Steve Wiltfong and Charles Power – what they have been building is unlike anything we’ve seen, and they are dominating the industry. Having both worked for Shannon Terry for a number of years and admired his work and vision from afar at other networks, I felt joining this team was something I could not pass up. He’s a visionary and a creator who owns the space, and his plan to continue to own the market was something I wanted to be a part of.”

Beyond recruiting, Huffman is the co-founder, executive director and president of the board of directors of the Avery Huffman DIPG Foundation, established in 2016 in honor of his daughter Avery’s courageous battle with pediatric brain cancer.

Huffman’s coverage at Rivals will focus on national recruiting, rankings and high school football coverage, adding another authoritative voice to Rivals’ industry-leading team of analysts and reporters.

About Rivals

Rivals is the leader in recruiting and high school coverage, delivering in-depth analysis, player rankings and insider news across football and basketball. Founded in 1998, Rivals pioneered digital recruiting coverage and built one of the most trusted communities for fans, athletes and coaches. Rivals continues to set the standard in prospect evaluation and recruiting scoop, powered by an unmatched network of local experts and national analysts.