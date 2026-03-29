UConn‘s Braylon Mullins is headed home to Indianapolis after draining a clutch, last-second 3-pointer to knock off top overall-seeded Duke in thrilling fashion, 73-72, in Sunday night’s Elite Eight game in Washington D.C. Mullins is originally from Greenfield, Ind., just 25 miles east of Indianapolis, the site of the 2026 Final Four and national championship game.

“It feels so good to go back home, I’ll tell you that,” Mullins told CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. “I’m so excited. I think everybody else is going to enjoy that too but, we’re ready for Indy. We’re ready for Indy.”

Mullins’ game-wining shot capped a 44-28 second-half comeback for the Huskies, which trailed 44-29 at the break. It’s the Huskies’ third Final Four appearance in the last four years, with the previous two trips ending with back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024.

“I think it was just trying to chip (away) at the lead, just one play at a time, one possession at a time, Mulins said of the comeback. “And I though we started the second half with a lot of intensity and we were just clawing back into the game, and I think we did a pretty good job of that.”

It was an exciting ending to the final game of the weekend after UConn’s Silas Demary Jr. stole a poor pass across midcourt from Duke’s Cayden Boozer as the Blue Devils attempted to get the ball up the court in the game’s closing seconds. Following the turnover, the Huskies passed the ball around the top of the key before Mullins’ game-winner splashed in with 0.4 seconds left.

“I don’t know I looked up at the clock and it said 5 seconds, so I tried to get the ball to somebody that had made one in the game, and he wanted to throw it back,” Mullins said. “So, I saw 3 seconds and it was the last show, just happy to see that shit go in. I’m so happy.”

Check out the scene below: