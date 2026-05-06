Breaking down Alabama's six early commits in the 2027 recruiting class

Much like it did a year ago, Alabama has taken a measured approach early in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

As we near the beginning of official visit season later this month, the Tide have just six commitments so far — tied for the third-fewest of any program in the SEC. 2026 was a similar story at this time, but that changed quickly once June and July hit, and no school was hotter on the recruiting trail than Alabama.

Kalen DeBoer and Co. are in the mix again for some elite prospects, but already got arguably their biggest target on the board with the addition of five-star quarterback Elijah Haven last month.

The No. 1 QB in the Rivals Industry Ranking, Haven chose ‘Bama over Florida, Georgia, and a host of other programs. The quarterback development of DeBoer — both in Tuscaloosa and at Washington — was a big reason why.

“Coach DeBoer is a great guy and an amazing coach. He produces at the QB level and he’s done a great job of that,” he told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “With Ty (Simpson) this year, they did a helluva job this season. Coach DeBoer is the leading factor of that, and that definitely is reassuring to have a head coach in that position and also to be able to lead the quarterbacks in that way.”

Alongside Haven, the Tide — whose class ranks No. 26 nationally right now — have a pair of other blue-chip commitments in tight end Colt Lumpris and quarterback Trent Seaborn. The passer duo will become the first pair of players committed to the same school to participate in prestigious Elite 11 Finals since Taulia Tagovailoa and Paul Tyson did in 2018.

Tight end is another position Alabama is doubling up on with three-star Oakley Keegan, and they also have a pair of edge rushers pledged with three-stars AJ Pauley and Stevan Thornton III. Both are prospects that Rivals is higher on than the rest of the recruiting industry.

For the latest on Alabama’s remaining recruiting targets, read BamaOnLine.

Alabama Crimson Tide commitments by position

Quarterback

Five-star Elijah Haven, No. 12 NATL. (No. 1 QB)

Four-star Trent Seaborn, No. 286 NATL. (No. 20 QB)

Tight end

Four-star Colt Lumpris, No. 266 NATL. (No. 13 TE)

Three-star Oakley Keegan, No. 1064 NATL. (No. 56 TE)

Edge rusher

Three-star Stevan Thornton III, No. 787 NATL. (No. 67 EDGE)

Three-star AJ Pauley, No. 829 NATL. (No. 73 EDGE)