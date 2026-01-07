Breaking down remaining transfer portal needs, wants for Buckeyes

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is in the middle of one of the craziest transfer portal cycles in college football history. It’s hard to keep up with everything that’s happening right now, especially for the Buckeyes.

So Lettermen Row is breaking down the biggest needs for the Buckeyes in the transfer portal as of Wednesday afternoon. Let’s break them down.

Running back

For sure on the roster: Bo Jackson, Isaiah West, Turbo Rogers, Favour Akih, Legend Bey

Why it’s a need: Bo Jackson was incredible as a freshman tailback. Isaiah West showed plenty of promise in his freshman campaign, as well. But the Buckeyes lacked some explosion and breakaway speed from the running back position, something they’d like to find in the transfer portal.

Names to know: Ohio State hosted former Florida back Ja’Kobi Jackson over the weekend. More names will emerge if the Buckeyes choose to move forward with addressing the position.

Wide receiver

For sure on the roster: Jeremiah Smith, Brandon Inniss, Phillip Bell, De’Zie Jones, Bodpgen Miller, Chris Henry Jr., Jerquaden Guilford, Jaeden Ricketts, Brock Boyd

Why it’s a need: Ohio State has now lost a superstar (Carnell Tate) to the NFL Draft and two former five-star prospects (Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter) to the transfer portal. Oh, and it’s replacing legendary wide receivers coach Brian Hartline with new receivers coach Cortez Hankton, who may have a different style of receiver he wants in his room. The development of Bell, Jones, Henry Jr., Guilford and others will be critical to helping Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Inniss. But so will adding a speedster from the transfer portal.

Defensive end

For sure on the roster: Beau Atkinson, Kenyatta Jackson, Joshua Mickens, Zion Grady, Epi Sitanilei, Dre Quinn, Khary Wilder

Why it’s a need: It’s absolutely a need, especially if Kenyatta Jackson chooses to enter the NFL Draft or find a new college football home. Ohio State hasn’t recruited the position well enough, even though it does love the potential of Zion Grady and Epi Sitanilei in their second season and Khary Wilder in his freshman season. So the Buckeyes are looking to add at least one high-level difference-maker at defensive end.

Names to know right now: It’s Penn State transfer Chaz Coleman and then everyone else. The Buckeyes are working to set up a visit with others, and it’s possible they could work their way into the Damon Wilson sweepstakes — especially if Kenyatta Jackson leaves.

Defensive tackle

For sure on the roster: Jason Moore, Will Smith Jr., Eddrick Houston, John Walker, Eric Mensah, Maxwell Roy, Traejon Odom, Jarquez Carter, Damari Simeon, Emanuel Ruffin, Darryus McKinley, Jamir Perez

Why it’s a need: If Kayden McDonald returns, it becomes less of a need, especially after the Buckeyes already added former UCF defensive tackle John Walker from the transfer portal. Ohio State is in contact with former Alabama defensive tackle James Smith, who could emerge as a target.

Cornerback

For sure on the roster: Jermaine Mathews, Miles Lockhart, Devin Sanchez, Jay Timmons, Jordan Thomas

Why it’s a need: Ohio State lost two cornerbacks who were expected to be critical pieces of the secondary puzzle next year when Aaron Scott and Bryce West both left for the transfer portal. And their respective departures left the Ohio State cornerback room thinner than anyone expected. Now the Buckeyes are hot on the portal trail for cornerback help, including hosting prospects who could help them immediately.

Names to know right now: Former Maryland cornerback La’Khi Roland, who Lettermen Row reported was on the Ohio State campus over the weekend, and former Auburn cornerback Kayin Lee, who Lettermen Row reported visited Tuesday and is an ideal fit for a starting nickel in the Buckeyes defense.

Safety

For sure on the roster: Jaylen McClain, Leroy Roker, Faheem Delane, DeShawn Stewart, Cody Haddad, Simeon Caldwell, Blaine Bradford, Khmari Bing, Kaden Gebhart

Why it’s a need: I’m not sure Ohio State truly views this as a need, but it could be a want if the right player is available in the transfer portal. The Buckeyes saw a true breakout season from Jaylen McClain, and he’ll return as a superstar safety in the defense. And they’ve recruited the position extremely well, including the additions of Faheem Delane in the 2025 class and Blaine Bradford in the 2026 class. Leroy Roker is an intriguing piece who has been developed by Matt Guerrieri for a couple of years. This spot looks like a want more than a need. It’s unknown how aggressive Ohio State may be at the position.

Kicker

For sure on the roster: None

Why it’s a need: Ohio State doesn’t have a kicker on the roster. But as I reported on Lettermen Row’s message board, the Buckeyes are being aggressive and active with kickers behind the scenes as they look to land their kicker — and get it right this time around.

Names to know: Ohio State is working behind the scenes and keeping names close to the vest. Stick with Lettermen Row. We’ll have those names when we can.