Breaking down which schools have multiple QB commits in 2027 recruiting cycle

It’s only June 29, and 98 of the top 100 quarterback prospects in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, are already committed.

You often see most programs take one passer per cycle, but it’s not uncommon for a school to bring in two in the same class, either. There are currently nine Power Four programs that hold multiple commitments from two 2027 QB recruits.

Rivals breaks down which schools are set to sign more than one signal-caller this winter:

5-star Elijah Haven (No. 16 NATL., No. 1 QB)

4-star Trent Seaborn (No. 293 NATL., No. 21 QB)

Alabama is the only school this cycle to hold commitments from multiple blue-chip QB prospects. First came Seaborn, an in-state prospect who chose the Crimson Tide back in October. That never stopped Kalen DeBoer and Co. in their pursuit of Haven, the nation’s top-ranked prospect at the position. Bama was at the top of his process for some time and it finally landed his pledge this April. Both passers remained rock-solid with the SEC program.

4-star Keegan Croucher (No. 118 NATL., No. 10 QB)

3-star Crews Jenkins (No. 1,511 NATL., No. 92 QB)

Ole Miss was another SEC program that made an early move in a blue-chip QB recruitment. It landed Croucher back in October, and he’s remained in the mix despite the departure of Lane Kiffin. Croucher has continued to rise up rankings and is also now the No. 4 QB in the Rivals300. This May, the Rebels added Jenkins, who like Croucher, plays for a prominent high school program in Tennessee. In fact, Croucher (Baylor School) and Jenkins (Brentwood Academy) will play one another in the first week of the upcoming high school season.

4-star Jamison Roberts (No. 237 NATL., No. 19 QB)

3-star Noah Smith (No. 1,517 NATL., No. 95 QB)

Oklahoma was an early frontrunner for Roberts and it never took its foot off the gas, landing the Yellowhammer State gunslinger at the beginning of March. He’s a dominant force for Saraland, one of Alabama’s top high school programs. Earlier this month, Brent Venables and the Sooners added Smith, an in-state passer who made a splash after impressing at a camp. He quickly locked in with OU after landing the offer. Smith is a top-25 recruit in the Sooner State.

4-star Malachi Zeigler (No. 302 NATL., No. 23 QB)

3-star Buck Randall (No. 1,312 NATL., No. 75 QB)

SMU was a key player in the recruitment of Zeigler from the get-go. The 6-foot-3 passer made an early commitment to Rhett Lashlee and the Mustangs in mid-October during last season. He’s now the No. 10 recruit in Louisiana heading into his senior campaign for Benton High. Less than three weeks ago, SMU brought in Randall, a local QB who accounted for 51 touchdowns as a junior for Highland Park in Dallas.

4-star Dane Weber (No. 309 NATL., No. 24 QB)

3-star Brody Rudnicki (No. 1,124 NATL, No. 62 QB)

Cal was one of the last to land a blue-chip QB as Weber chose the in-state Bears over UCLA and Cincinnati on May 28, just before he competed at the Elite 11 Finals. Weber, the No. 26 player in the Golden State, was then flanked by Rudnicki, another California signal-caller, on June 24. Weber, in particular, is a key cog to a class that ranks 18th nationally as Tosh Lupoi looks to bring his alma mater back to the national spotlight.

Other P4 programs with multiple 2027 QB commits

Minnesota

3-star Jett Feeney (No. 729 NATL., No. 39 QB)

3-star Furian Inferrera (No. 1,514 NATL., No. 94 QB)

Iowa State

3-star Cash Hollingshead (No. 1,154 NATL., No. 65 QB)

3-star Blake Moser (No. 1,444 NATL., No. 86 QB)

Wake Forest

3-star Emmett Queen (No. 1,206 NATL., No. 69 QB)

3-star Smith Stringer (No. 1,263 NATL., No. 72 QB)

Boston College

3-star Ben Rolapp (No. 1,259 NATL., No. 71 QB)

3-star Kayden Edwards (No. 1,308 NATL., No. 74 QB)

3-star Jace German (No. 1,392 NATL., No. 81 QB)