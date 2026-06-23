Brendan Sorsby's attorney bashes NFL over handling of Supplemental Draft

Brendan Sorsby‘s attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, has released a strongly-worded statement on the NFL’s decision to not hold the Supplemental Draft this offseason. The decision will keep Sorsby from beginning his NFL journey until the 2027 NFL Draft.

The NFL has not held a Supplemental Draft since 2019, when the Arizona Cardinals selected Washington State safety Jalen Thompson. Sorsby and his team were hoping the Draft would make its return this offseason, beginning the quarterback’s professional career imminently, but that would not be the case.

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“In late April, we inquired with the NFL about the process for gaining entry into the Supplemental Draft,” Kessler’s statement read. “The response from the League was that all that was required was a short application, which needed to be submitted prior to June 22. At no point did the NFL indicate that it would need or want to review anything other than the application itself or that submitting the application at or close to the deadline would have any impact on the NFL’s consideration.

“Last week, we requested the NFL’s supplemental draft application. The application asked for basic biographical information, responses to four yes-or-no questions and included a small space for Mr. Sorsby to state ‘why are you applying for the 2026 Supplemental Draft?’ It did not provide an opportunity or ask that Mr. Sorsby submit any additional documentation or information. Mr. Sorsby fully completed the application and submitted it to the NFL within hours of receiving it.

“Mr. Sorsby’s agent followed up with the NFL to ask if any additional information was needed or if the NFL had any questions. The NFL declined that invitation. The NFL gave its letter purporting to deny Mr. Sorsby entry to the Supplemental Draft to the media before sending it to Mr. Sorsby. He learned that the NFL was not planning to hold a Supplemental Draft when the media reported it.”

NFL revealed ‘no plans’ for Supplemental Draft on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the NFL sent a letter to Sorsby, stating that no Supplemental Draft would be taking place this offseason. The letter made the league’s feelings emphatically clear.

“The League has not conducted such a draft for several years and, prior to your submission, the League had no plans to do so this year, as no other player has sought entry,” the NFL’s letter to Sorsby read.. “Your Petition — filed three business days before the deadline, without any supporting information or documentation, and only after abandoning your recent litigation efforts to avoid NCAA sanctions — does not provide a basis for the League to alter those plans.

“The issues presented by your Petition are too significant, and too closely tied to the League’s core integrity interests, to permit meaningful review within the timeline presented.”

Sorsby and Texas Tech officially parted ways on June 15 after months of speculation about his eligibility status for the 2026 college football season. With no Supplemental Draft taking place, Sorsby will now join the long list of talented quarterbacks eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft.