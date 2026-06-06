Brendan Sorsby eligibility case: NCAA denies Texas Tech appeal to reinstate QB

The NCAA has denied Texas Tech’s request to reinstate Brendan Sorsby’s eligibility, The Athletic’s Justin Williams reported. Friday’s decision is separate from his lawsuit against the NCAA, which is awaiting a ruling in Lubbock District Court.

Sorsby entered rehab last month after taking an immediate leave of absence from the Texas Tech football program. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the former Cincinnati quarterback placed thousands of bets on gambling apps in recent years, including on Indiana football when he was redshirting as a true freshman in 2022.

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The denial, which was expected, is part of the NCAA’s process regarding Sorsby’s future. Meanwhile, the legal battle continues in the courtroom after a hearing earlier this week.

Texas Tech filed its appeal to the NCAA late last month after the association ruled him ineligible amid allegations of gambling. The university recommended the NCAA impose a two-games suspension for Sorsby, who took a leave of absence to receive treatment for gambling addiction.

Should the NCAA give Sorsby a two-game suspension, Texas Tech said the association could send “an important signal to current and future student-athletes that seeking treatment for an addiction does not have to mean ruining your future,” according to the appeal. If Sorsby receives the maximum penalty – the loss of his eligibility – the university argued the NCAA could help others who are “quietly” dealing with addictions.

Where Brendan Sorsby’s legal battle stands

During the hearing, Brendan Sorsby’s attorney Jeffrey Kessler argued the NCAA is inconsistent with its enforcement of its gambling rules. He cited a case involving former Indiana assistant volleyball coach Brett Agne, who allegedly played more than 700 wagers – which totaled more than $327,000 – during a five-month period while working at IU. That includes wagers 27 football and men’s basketball games.

Agne received a two-year show-cause order with mandatory sports betting education and a 10-game suspension, which took up about 30% of Indiana’s season. The punishment was part of a negotiated resolution.

Since Monday’s hearing, it’s been a waiting game while the court weighs a decision. Speaking Wednesday at the San Antonio QB Club, Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said a ruling could come any day, but said he expects an answer by June 8.

“It may be while we are sitting here, you all may get an alert on your phone,” McGuire said. “I think we will know by Monday. It is a really unfortunate situation, this is one of the best kids I have ever been around in my life.”