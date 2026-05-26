Brendan Sorsby eligibility case: NCAA reportedly denies Texas Tech QB's request for reinstatement

The NCAA has officially denied Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby‘s request for reinstatement for eligibility for the 2026 season, On3’s Pete Nakos confirms. The news comes as Sorsby completed his 35-day inpatient rehab for his gambling addiction in Goodyear, Ariz.

The Cincinnati transfer quarterback is now seeking a temporary injunction against the NCAA ruling him ineligible. If granted, the injunction would feasibly allow him to play out the 2026 college football season while the NCAA’s usually lengthy investigation process plays out behind the scenes. Sorsby’s legal team has cited potential damage to the Texas Tech QB’s mental health among the reasons for the injunction.

His eligibility case against the NCAA has been assigned a temporary injunction hearing set for 9 a.m. CT, June 1, according to Nakos. The June 1 hearing date falls in line with Sorsby’s requested timeline ahead of the June 22 deadline to declare for the NFL Supplemental Draft. Earlier this month, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Supplemental Draft could be an option for Sorsby. No player has been selected in an NFL Supplemental Draft since 2019.

Sorsby’s lawsuit, filed last Monday in Lubbock County District Court, is viewed as an attempt to expedite the NCAA investigative process into his admitted gambling activities between 2022-25. Sorsby recently retained famous antitrust lawyer and NCAA nemesis Jeffrey Kessler, who was among the lead attorneys in the landmark Alston v. NCAA and House v. NCAA cases over the past few years, both of which resulted in significant losses for the NCAA and ushered in widespread changes to college athletics.

Texas Tech announced leave of absence for Brendan Sorsby in late April

Texas Tech first announced that Sorsby would be taking an immediate leave of absence for a gambling addiction in late April. On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed that Sorsby placed bets on Indiana while on the Hoosiers’ roster in 2022. He also attended Cincinnati Reds games on repeated occasions and placed live wagers on balls and strikes, sources told Nakos. The bets ranged anywhere from $2.50 to less than $1 per pitch.

Sorsby’s gambling has not drawn any attention from law enforcement, nor has it been linked to any attempting influencing of the outcome of games. It is reportedly just a steady flurry of small bets over a period of time.

NCAA guidelines from 2023 on sports betting say: “Student-athletes who engage in activities to influence the outcomes of their own games or knowingly provide information to individuals involved in sports betting activities will potentially face permanent loss of collegiate eligibility in all sports. This would also apply to student-athletes who wager on their own games or on other sports at their own schools.”

On3’s Pete Nakos and Alex Byington contributed to this article.