Brendan Sorsby eligibility lawsuit: Charlie Baker calls ruling 'new low,' reveals NCAA's plan

After a judge granted Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby an injunction in his eligibility lawsuit, NCAA president Charlie Baker called it “pretty much a new low.” Baker addressed athletics directors at the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) in Las Vegas.

Sorsby was at the center of an NCAA investigation into allegations of sports gambling, which put his eligibility at stake. The NCAA later ruled Sorsby ineligible and denied Texas Tech’s appeal. But he filed suit in Lubbock District Court to retain his eligibility and play the 2026 season at Texas Tech.

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Judge Ken Curry granted the preliminary injunction Monday, which the NCAA filed its appeal by day’s end. The ruling led to swift reaction from across the college sports world, and Baker said the NCAA “will pursue every legal avenue available to us” in its appeal.

“We’re appealing already and we’ll pursue every legal avenue that’s available to us,” Baker said, via Sports Business Journal’s Ben Portnoy. “This is a pretty fundamental issue and the facts kind of speak for themselves.”

Baker previously posted a statement via social media stressing the need for Congress to help settle the college sports landscape. Notably, he shared support for the Protect College Sports Act, which he did not say in his initial statement after the bill’s filing.

But with regard to gambling, Baker argued the rules are straightforward on the subject. He also pointed to the impact Curry’s ruling could have, citing the Diego Pavia case as an example.

“Look, the rules on this one are pretty clear and they apply to everybody who plays sports at the amateur and professional level everywhere,” Baker said. “But if you think about it, three or four of the most challenging issues that Division I faces are all the result of a court case. And in most cases it is one student athlete. The judge looks up, sees that one student athlete and makes a decision based on that, but the consequences ripple all over the place.”

More on Brendan Sorsby

Brendan Sorsby entered treatment for gambling addiction in April and has since been released. Court documents show he placed at least 40 wagers involving Indiana football while on the Hoosiers’ roster and used sportsbook accounts registered to friends and family member to wager roughly $90,000 over four years.

Sorsby also continued to gamble after committing to Texas Tech, per documents. On3’s Pete Nakos reported he agreed to a deal worth in the $5 million range after transferring from Cincinnati.

After Curry’s ruling on Monday, the NCAA filed for an “accelerated appeal” of the decision. However, the legal process is likely to take time. A hearing on the preliminary injunction is also set for Feb. 7, 2027.