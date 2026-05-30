Brendan Sorsby eligibility lawsuit: NCAA cites 'destabilizing ramifications' in request to deny injunction

In a filing Friday night, the NCAA cited “destabilizing ramifications” of granting Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby an injunction in his eligibility lawsuit, per documents obtained by Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger. A hearing is scheduled for Monday.

According to Friday’s filing, the NCAA said the former Cincinnati quarterback placed “thousands” of wagers on sports while at three different schools. ESPN reported Friday that Sorsby allegedly placed at least 40 wagers on games involving Indiana while on the Hoosiers’ roster. Additionally, the NCAA said in the filing it learned of Sorsby’s gambling by an online sportsbook, which was informed by law enforcement.

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However, the NCAA also said in the newest filing that Sorsby transferred money to others to place bets for him while he was in Texas. The state is one that does not allow sports wagering. The NCAA also argued Sorsby “serially and repeatedly violated” its rules.

In a filing today, the NCAA requests the judge in Monday’s hearing to deny Brendan Sorsby’s eligibility as it would have “destabilizing ramifications” by making NCAA “the first and only major sports league in America to allow an athlete to compete after betting on his own games.” pic.twitter.com/YDP7wpTxk6 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 30, 2026

If the court rules in Sorsby’s favor, it would make the NCAA “the first and only major sports league in America to allow an athlete to compete after betting on his own games,” the association argued. The filing also said “all of [Sorsby’s] claims fail on merits.”

Sorsby filed suit against the NCAA on May 18 as he fights to retain his eligibility amid allegations of gambling. The lawsuit came after the Texas Tech quarterback’s lawyers called for the NCAA to expedite a decision on his eligibility. However, in Friday’s filing, the association said a request for reinstatement was not filed until days after the lawsuit was filed.

“Plaintiff relies on the previously-considered legislative proposal to suggest the NCAA’s current gambling rules are overbroad, but neglects to mention that Plaintiff would still have been ineligible under that proposal, and that the NCAA’s membership decisively rejected it with Texas Tech’s voluntary support,” the filing states.

“Plaintiff claims that the NCAA has profited off gambling, but the reality is that the NCAA does not partner with any sports books, does not accept endorsements or sponsorships from sports books, does not collect any revenue from sports gambling, and instead works to ensure that gambling does not affect the integrity of college sports and that the student-athletes are educated about the risks of gambling.”

Brendan Sorsby entered rehab last month after taking an immediate leave of absence from the Texas Tech football program and released a statement this week confirming his return. He was Texas Tech’s top transfer portal addition this past cycle after two seasons at Cincinnati, becoming the No. 10 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings. On3’s Pete Nakos reported he agreed to a deal worth in the $5 million range.