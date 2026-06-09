Brendan Sorsby eligibility ruling: ESPN's Jay Bilas expects decision overturned, compares to Charles Bediako case

A four-page ruling out of Lubbock District Court on Monday set off a national firestorm after Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby was granted a temporary injunction that will let him play out the 2026 college football season before facing a potential trial on his eligibility dispute vs. the NCAA. Reaction was immediate from fans and college football leaders alike, most in vehement opposition to the ruling.

The Georgia and Nebraska athletic directors issued memos banning their athletic teams from scheduling the Red Raiders. The Big Ten is reportedly meeting to discuss a similar tactic. Meanwhile, the Big 12 ADs met Tuesday to vent their frustrations with the league and discuss possible resolutions.

But for ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas, a licensed attorney, the public outrage of the unprecedented decision to allow Sorsby — a self-identified gambling addict — to play college football despite the NCAA declaring him permanently ineligible last month is ultimately much ado about nothing. Sorsby admitted placing thousands of bets since 2022, including many on his own team as a freshman at Indiana.

“I think it’ll get overturned on appeal. It was, in my judgement, a pretty odd ruling. … I just can’t imagine that standing up,” Bilas said Tuesday on ESPN’s The Rich Eisen Show. “In order to get a preliminary injunction, you have to show irreparable harm, which I think Sorsby could make a good argument for, but you also have to show a likelihood for the merits at trial, and I don’t think there’s any likelihood he’d win at trial. … So I’m pretty confident it’ll get overturned.”

The NCAA has already filed an “accelerated appeal” of the ruling to the Seventh Court of Appeals out of Amarillo late Monday, though the Texas appeals process could drag out for months, potentially well into the 2026 season, Texas appellate lawyer Christopher Kratovil told On3. Nevertheless, Bilas expects a resolution much sooner than that and suggested much of the outrage is overblown.

Jay Bilas: ‘Let’s give the appeals process a little bit of time, it’s not like the season starts tomorrow’

“I understand that people are upset about it. … (But) let’s give the appeals process a little bit of time; it’s not like the season starts tomorrow — there’s time for this to be remedied,” Bilas continued. “… (It’s) not a big deal. It’s one player, and I don’t think it opens the floodgates for every college athlete to turn into Pete Rose. I don’t think that’s going to be a problem.”

Bilas then compared Sorsby’s ruling to the temporary injunction former Alabama center Charles Bediako received Jan. 21 that allowed him to play college basketball after three seasons in the NBA’s G League. Of course, the 7-foot Bediako’s return to school only lasted three weeks, during which he averaged 10 points and 4.6 rebounds in five games, before that initial ruling was overturned by another Tuscaloosa judge.

“(The Sorsby ruling) is wrong on a number of levels, but if you take a step back from it, let’s let the appeal go through,” Bilas added. “We had the same issue with Charles Bediako over a G-League player playing in college last year at Alabama, and way too many people lost their minds over it. Over one court ruling that got appealed and overturned, and the whole thing was over.”

Whether Sorsby’s return is as short-lived as Bediako’s is yet to be seen. But while making legal predictions about the case, Bilas also delivered some stark advice for the NCAA following just the latest in a long list of legal losses over the past several years.

“The NBA and the NFL don’t have to worry about things like this because all of their rules are collectively bargained with the players. … That’s what the NCAA needs to do, they need collective bargaining with the players,” Bilas concluded. “We are not going back to the system were players get a scholarship only and get to do a commercial here or there for their NIL. That’s not going to happen.”