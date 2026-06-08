Brendan Sorsby eligibility ruling: NCAA shreds court's decision on Texas Tech QB's injunction

The NCAA released a statement in light of Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby receiving a preliminary injunction against them. Sorsby was originally ruled ineligible to play college football this coming season due to his gambling addiction and subsequent treatment.

“The NCAA strongly disagrees with the court’s ruling in Sorsby’s case and is deeply concerned about the damaging, far-reaching and broadly destabilizing ramifications of this outcome — which undermines and corrupts the integrity of sports,” the statement read. “The NCAA is committed to supporting student-athlete mental health but must continue to aggressively defend against actions that defraud college athletics and threaten competitive integrity, such as betting on one’s own sport.”

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According to the injunction, Sorsby will be suspended for the first two games of the 2026 season. Sorsby’s attorney ultimately agreed with the decision and released an eye-opening statement following the ruling.

“This is a just result,” Jefferey Kessler said. “He will continue in treatment, devote himself to his team and educating others about the dangers of gambling addiction, and there is no damage to the competitive integrity of NCAA games.”

Viewed as one of college football’s top quarterbacks entering the 2026 season, he passed on the NFL draft this spring to return to college. Sources told On3’s Pete Nakos that his deal with Texas Tech is north of $5 million.

The NCAA cannot prevent Sorsby from “practicing, playing or otherwise participating on Texas Tech’s football team for the 2026 season,” the injunction states. Barring a massive change, Sorsby will be on the field this fall.

The NCAA recently rejected Sorsby’s request for reinstatement and appeal. In an appeal filed with the NCAA, Texas Tech recommended a two-game suspension for Sorsby, stating that if the NCAA pursues the max penalty, “future athletes will be disincentivized from seeking the help they desperately need.”

Sorsby checked into a gambling addiction rehab center in mid-April and has since been released. The Texas Tech quarterback has been diagnosed with a gambling and anxiety disorder and recently completed a 35-day stint in an Arizona gambling rehabilitation center, according to his attorneys.

According to court documents, Sorsby placed at least 40 bets involving Indiana as a quarterback for the Hoosiers. He also used sportsbook accounts registered to family members and friends to wager roughly $90,000 over four years. The quarterback continued to gamble after transferring from Cincinnati to Texas Tech in December 2025.

After two years of development at Indiana, he spent the last two with the Bearcats and is expected to captain the Red Raiders back to the College Football Playoff in 2026. All told, he’s played 35 games and has 7,208 yards, 60 touchdowns, 18 interceptions, a 61.4% completion percentage, 1,295 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns in his career.

Pete Nakos contributed to this report