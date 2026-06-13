Brendan Sorsby eligibility ruling was 'perfect storm' for Texas Tech QB

Brendan Sorsby was granted a second chance to play football after initially being ruled ineligible due to gambling. But, the right judge granted the Texas Tech QB eligibility for the 2026 season and the punishment is just a two-game suspension.

If he were any other player, that wasn’t making $5 million at Texas Tech for one season per On3’s Pete Nakos, or at any other position, would he have this chance? It’s fair to ask that question if you’re former Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers.

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ESPN senior writer Seth Wickersham, author of American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback, weighed in on the Sorsby situation. A combination of the position, the perks it brings, and Sorsby’s current situation all led to preliminary injunction allowing him to play this fall.

“I mean, it’s a perfect storm, right,” Wickersham told On3. “If this was a wide receiver, I doubt that it would gain as much traction as it has, and you know, certainly, I don’t think the compensation would be at that level, and it just goes to show, just like, you know, what makes the quarterback position so fascinating. Just how hard it is, and how rare it is, and how when people see someone that they think they can do it, and someone who, by virtue of throwing a football, can make people believe.

“It really leads them down the slippery slope of decisions that kind of lead to where we are now. I mean, you know, it’s both mind-boggling that this guy has a chance to play college football, and of course it’s mind-boggling to think that someone who could throw football as well as he can would not have that chance, and so you know, that’s how precious and rare this is.”

QB Brendan Sorsby ruled eligible for 2026 season, Texas Tech addresses

Judge Ken Curry in Lubbock District Court granted Sorsby an injunction this week, paving the way for him to suit up for Texas Tech in 2026. The decision led to a wave of criticism, and university leadership said that was why they chose to address the situation as a whole.

“This was a legitimate legal process,” Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt said. “It was a judge that is not from Lubbock, Texas. It was a judge who actually lives 300 miles away from Texas Tech University. The judge heard the arguments and ultimately made a ruling.

“A lot of people don’t agree with that ruling, and that’s their right. But it was a legitimate legal process that he received an injunction.”

In the video, Schovanec said Texas Tech stands by its students and, if Sorsby was not able to pursue his “dream and opportunity” to pursue a football career would be “unfair and unjust” given his situation. He also cited the medical diagnosis of Sorsby’s gambling addiction, which was a central part of the hearing about his injunction.