A judge has ruled in favor of Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby in his eligibility lawsuit. A temporary injunction has been granted against the NCAA and he is eligible to play the 2026 season. But not without some punishment.

In the filing on Monday morning, it was noted that Sorsby will serve a two-game suspension along with this injunction. It will be served in Texas Tech’s first two games of the season: at home against Abilene Christian and on the road against Oregon State.

Sorsby’s lawsuit came as part of his fight for eligibility following allegations of gambling. The NCAA opened an investigation into wagers he allegedly placed while at Indiana and later entered a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction in April.

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On3’s Pete Nakos reported Sorsby placed thousands of bets on gambling apps in recent years, including on Indiana football when he was redshirting as a true freshman in 2022. After taking an immediate leave of absence, Sorsby completed his 35-day rehab in late May.

After Sorsby filed the lawsuit, the NCAA officially ruled the former Cincinnati quarterback ineligible, and Texas Tech filed for reinstatement from there. May 26, the NCAA denied that request, meaning it came down to the ruling in court June 1, though Texas Tech later announced it planned to appeal the decision.

Sorsby’s lawsuit was initially assigned to Judge Phillip Hays, a Texas Tech alumnus, who later recused himself. Judge Ken Curry later replaced him as Sorsby sought an injunction to be eligible to play for the Red Raiders in 2026.

According to the initial filing, Sorsby’s attorneys argued he suffered from a “clinically diagnosed” gambling disorder,” which is “a mental health condition.” His attorneys also called out the NCAA’s response to the situation.

“Instead of exercising compassion, the NCAA has responded with silence, repeated information demands, and delay,” the lawsuit states. “The NCAA’s response reflects a self-protective bureaucracy that has abandoned its professed commitment to student-athlete well-being and that ignores the contractual and legal obligations it owes to student-athletes.”

More on Brendan Sorsby

Brendan Sorsby was Texas Tech’s top transfer portal addition this past cycle after two seasons at Cincinnati. He was the No. 10 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings and On3’s Pete Nakos reported he agreed to a deal worth in the $5 million range.

Sorsby spent two years at Cincinnati after arriving from Indiana. Across 12 games in 2025, he completed 61.6% of his passes for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns, to five interceptions, while rushing for nine touchdowns. That came after he threw for 2,813 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2024, along with nine rushing scores, in his first season with the program.

In the initial suit, Sorsby’s attorney stressed the need for a timely decision. If he was to lose his eligibility, the deadline to declare for the NFL’s Supplemental Draft is June 22.