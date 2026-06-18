Brendan Sorsby files motion to dismiss NCAA lawsuit, says Texas Tech informed him he wouldn't play in 2026

Attorneys for Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby officially filed a voluntary motion to dismiss his eligibility lawsuit against the NCAA, according to court records obtained by Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger. In the filing, his attorneys stated Texas Tech informed him Monday he could not play for the Red Raiders in 2026.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported Monday that Sorsby and Texas Tech agreed to mutually part ways and he was planning to withdraw the suit. A judge in Lubbock District Court granted an injunction that would have paved the way for the former Cincinnati transfer to play for the Red Raiders this season after the NCAA ruled him ineligible.

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But because Texas Tech wouldn’t allow him to play this year, Sorsby’s attorneys said the injunction would be moot. Therefore, they filed a voluntary motion to dismiss as he now turns his attention to the NFL Supplemental Draft.

“On June 15, 2026, Plaintiff was informed by Texas Tech that, notwithstanding the Temporary Injunction Order, the University would not permit Plaintiff to play for its football team during the 2026-27 football season, thereby rendering the relief afforded by the Temporary Injunction Order moot,” the filing states.

According to the filing, the parties agreed the suit would be dismissed with prejudice. That means the case cannot be refiled and, as a result, is permanently closed.

This story will be updated.