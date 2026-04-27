Brendan Sorsby files motion to dismiss lawsuit against him by Cincinnati seeking buyout payment

Brendan Sorsby is pushing back. According to court documents obtained by On3, the former Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback has filed a motion to dismiss the university’s lawsuit against him, taking direct aim at the $1 million buyout the school is seeking after his transfer.

In the filing, Sorsby’s legal team argues the claim “fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted,” calling the financial demand an “unreasonable and disproportionate penalty” under Ohio law. The motion, filed under Rule 12(b)(6), specifically asks the court to dismiss Cincinnati’s claims for liquidated damages and attorney’s fees.

The language is pointed: “The University of Cincinnati filed this action to garner a news headline that it was going to punish a former star athlete who dared to exercise his right to leave the school by forcing him to pay UC $1 million,” the memorandum states. “Compared to the $875,800 that Mr. Sorsby received for his performance under the agreement, UC’s demand for $1 million is exposed as nothing more than an unreasonable and disproportionate penalty.”

At the center of the dispute is an NIL agreement signed in July 2025, which Cincinnati claims obligated Sorsby to remain with the program for two seasons, or pay a buyout if he transferred early. After informing the school of his intent to leave in December, Sorsby entered the transfer portal and ultimately signed with Texas Tech just days later.

Cincinnati has maintained that Sorsby breached the agreement and is capable of paying the $1 million figure, particularly after reportedly signing a deal worth around $5 million with Texas Tech. The school has emphasized its responsibility to enforce contractual commitments.

Evidently, Sorsby’s side sees it differently. The filing argues that the original agreement’s intent, compensating Sorsby for playing football, was fulfilled, and that the university is now attempting to penalize him for exercising his right to transfer under NCAA rules. In doing so, the motion claims Cincinnati is effectively trying to discourage other athletes from entering the portal.

The legal battle unfolds alongside an already complicated moment in Sorsby’s career. Earlier on Monday, Texas Tech announced the quarterback will take an indefinite leave of absence to enter a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction.

Head coach Joey McGuire voiced support for the decision, emphasizing the program’s focus on Sorsby’s well-being: “We love Brendan and support his decision to seek professional help,” McGuire said.

On the field, Sorsby had emerged as one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football, throwing for more than 7,000 career yards and 60 touchdowns while developing into a top transfer portal addition.

Now, his future is being shaped both in the courtroom and away from the game. As this case moves forward, it could carry broader implications for NIL contracts, and how far programs can go to enforce them.

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this article.