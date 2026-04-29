Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is in the early stages of a leave of absence from the team. A gambling addiction has him away from the game of football. In reality, nobody truly knows when Sorsby will get back with the Red Raiders. The answer might be never, as ESPN’s Pete Thamel says it’s “difficult to see” him returning.

“As we sit here today in late April, it’s difficult to see a path for Brendan Sorsby to get back on the field,” Thamel said via The College GameDay Podcast. “With the volume of bets, the amount. A lot of the NCAA punishment that got reconfigured in 2023 revolves around — I think if you bet more than $800, you’re at risk for 30% of your season. It’s some sort of calculus like that.”

One specific part of the reported gambling stands out to Thamel. Not just how much Sorsby wagered, but what events bets were placed on. Sorsby bet on Indiana to win games while still a member of the program. So, while there is no criminal activity involved since Sorsby was not on the field, Thamel believes it’s going to be an easy decision for the NCAA to make when it comes to eligibility.

“While at Indiana, he bet on Indiana,” Thamel said. “He was redshirted, didn’t play in the game, bet on his own team. He didn’t bet them to lose. There’s no match fixing here, there’s no law enforcement in terms of any type of nefarious activity around the betting. But he did bet on his own team and you face permanent ban from college athletics for doing that.”

Sorsby was a big-time name in the NCAA transfer portal this season after playing at Cincinnati. Texas Tech was not the lone program after him. Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers were considered to be in the hunt at one time. Still, the Red Raiders got their guy and felt as if they had a roster capable of once again making the College Football Playoff. Even better, competing once in the 12-team field.

Instead, there are major questions about where Joey McGuire‘s team goes from here. On3’s Pete Nakos provided a complete rundown on the situation Tuesday morning.

Texas Tech opens the 2026 season on Sept. 5 with a home game vs. Abilene Christian. A trip to the Pacific Northwest and Oregon State follows, being their premier nonconference matchup of the schedule. A nine-game Big 12 slate will ensue. Between now and then, a ton of answers — including the eligibility status of Sorsby, even if it looks poor at the moment — will be provided.