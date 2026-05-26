Brendan Sorsby releases statement after completing treatment for gambling addiction

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby has released a statement after completing his treatment for gambling addiction. He completed his program last week, he said.

Sorsby entered rehab last month after taking an immediate leave of absence from the Texas Tech football program. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the former Cincinnati quarterback placed thousands of bets on gambling apps in recent years, including on Indiana football when he was redshirting as a true freshman in 2022.

In his statement on Tuesday, Sorsby confirmed he finished his treatment program at Algamus Recovery Services. He also said he is continuing his recovery and hopes to be able to continue his college football career at Texas Tech.

“This is the start of a new beginning that I feel fortunate to have,” Sorsby said, in part. “I know recovery from addiction is a long road and I hope that my experience has in even some small way reduced the stigma associated with speaking up about addiction and getting help. I am committed to my ongoing treatment and being a resource to many other student-athletes and other kids out there dealing with gambling addiction and other mental health issues.

“With the support of my coaches, teammates and the university, I’m looking forward to returning to campus in Lubbock. If I’m blessed and fortunate enough to have the opportunity to continue my college career at Texas Tech, I know I will get the support I need, including through the school’s Center for Students in Addiction Recovery. I am deeply sorry to everyone I’ve disappointed and am committed to the hard and necessary work ahead.”

More on Brendan Sorsby

After news broke of the gambling allegations against Brendan Sorsby, the NCAA opened an investigation and ruled him ineligible. Texas Tech then filed a request for reinstatement, which the NCAA denied, and the school announced it planned to appeal that decision.

Additionally, Sorsby filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in hopes of getting an injunction that would allow him to play in 2026. A hearing is scheduled for June 1 in Lubbock District Court.

Sorsby was Texas Tech’s top transfer portal addition this past cycle after two seasons at Cincinnati. He was the No. 10 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings and On3’s Pete Nakos reported he agreed to a deal worth in the $5 million range.