Brendan Sorsby ruling: Big 12 teams reportedly having 'serious' talks about not playing Texas Tech in 2026

The college football world is in outrage after the court’s decision to grant Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby an injunction and allow him to play college football in 2026. How upset are other schools? Potentially bad enough to not play the Red Raiders this year.

On Monday afternoon, following the news around Sorsby, Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported that Big 12 athletic directors have had “serious” talks about not playing against Texas Tech this year. That even included one NSFW quote from one AD.

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“We’ve had some serious conversation about it,” Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor told Yahoo Sports. “There is still a lot to be discussed. We aren’t scheduled to play them this year, but it’s something we have to look at from a college football perspective. This is greater than the Big 12.

“…It’s f****** bulls***. I know the kid has a problem. Well, get well and focus on your problem. It is absolutely devastating for him to be able to play when every other sport, no matter the level, deems an athlete ineligible or they are punished severely for betting on their team.”

Of course, due to recent expansion in the Big 12, that does not necessarily mean the entire league feels this way. The Red Raiders do not play every team in the league this year. The teams Texas Tech plays this season include Houston, Colorado, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Arizona, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Baylor and TCU.

Big 12 not the only league against Sorsby decision

While it might be mainly Big 12 teams that feel the impact of this decision directly on the field, the decision has had quite the ripple effect. It even has teams in the SEC upset and could have other leagues choose to avoid playing the Red Raiders, too.

“I think there needs to be serious conversations about not playing Texas Tech in any sports,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks, a member of the NCAA Football Oversight Committee, told Yahoo Sports. “This is not about Texas Tech. It’s about protecting our own locker room. We cannot in good conscience put our student-athletes on a field where the competitive integrity of the contest is compromised and overridden by the courts. If a state court wants to dictate eligibility rules, they can play themselves.

“All FBS schools should only take the field against programs operating under a uniform, trustworthy standard of fairness. We’ve officially reached the point of no return.”

Texas Tech’s nonconference schedule this year includes Abilene Christian, Oregon State and Sam Houston State. However, if the Red Raiders make it back to the College Football Playoff again, they could face a P4 powerhouse, as they did last year against Oregon.