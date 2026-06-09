Brendan Sorsby ruling fallout: Big 12's Brett Yormark releases statement after conference AD meeting

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark released a statement Tuesday afternoon following a scheduled conference call between all 16 athletic directors in light of Monday’s landmark ruling granting Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby eligibility to play in 2026. The ruling received immediate backlash around the country, including from many within the Big 12.

“We had a thoughtful and productive conversation with our athletics directors today as we continue to work through the broader implications of this situation,” Yormark’s statement read, per On3’s Pete Nakos. “Many of our athletics directors voiced their opinions. We will continue to have open and honest dialogue amongst the group and until there is something to report, these conversations will remain within the conference.”

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Tuesday’s previously scheduled meeting among the Big 12 ADs came roughly 24 hours after retired Texas state judge Ken Curry controversially granted Sorsby a temporary injunction against the NCAA enforcing its permanent eligibility ban in light of the Texas Tech quarterback’s self-admitted sports gambling addiction. The ruling allows Sorsby to participate and play for the Red Raiders throughout the 2026 college football season, once he serves a court-mandated two-game suspension to start the year.

This report will be updated.