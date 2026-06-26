Brendan Sorsby saga: CFL will not allow any team to add former Texas Tech QB

Brendan Sorsby’s path to playing professional football any time soon continues to narrow. According to a report from USA Today’s Paul Myerberg, the Canadian Football League (CFL) will not allow teams to sign the former Texas Tech quarterback.

Under normal circumstances, American-born players can be drafted by CFL teams annually in April or through an open tryout. If a player is not taken in the draft, they can be signed by any team or placed on a team’s “negotiation list,” signaling that the player’s rights are exclusively owned by that squad.

Sorsby will not be eligible for any of those paths due to the fallout surrounding the NCAA’s investigation into the quarterback’s gambling addiction that spanned back to his time at Cincinnati and Indiana.

“Upholding the integrity of the league and ensuring fair competition are paramount to the CFL,” the CFL said in a statement to USA Today. “The allegations involving Brendan Sorsby are serious and concerning.”

Sorsby, who signed with Texas Tech as a transfer this offseason, was under NCAA investigation for allegedly gambling on his own team’s games while he was a backup at Indiana. He continued to gamble on other sports when he transferred to Cincinnati, in violation of NCAA bylaws.

Uncertain future looms for Sorsby

He announced his intention to leave Texas Tech on June 15, amid major scrutiny from across the sports world. That came one week after a retired Texas state judge granted him a temporary injunction that restored his collegiate eligibility after the NCAA declared him ineligible for notorious sports gambling. He admitted to placing thousands of bets totaling more than $90,000 over a four-year period between 2022-26, including more than 40 wagers on Indiana football games in 2022 when he was a freshman reserve with the Hoosiers.

Those betting activities carried over to his time at Cincinnati, which was reportedly notified of Sorsby’s gambling proclivities in Aug. 2025, according to USA Today’s Matt Hayes. Earlier this month, the NFL ruled it would not hold a supplemental draft for Sorsby.

“The League has not conducted such a draft for several years and, prior to your submission, the League had no plans to do so this year, as no other player has sought entry,” the NFL’s letter to Sorsby read, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “Your Petition — filed three business days before the deadline, without any supporting information or documentation, and only after abandoning your recent litigation efforts to avoid NCAA sanctions — does not provide a basis for the League to alter those plans. The issues presented by your Petition are too significant and too closely tied to the League’s core integrity interests to permit meaningful review within the timeline presented.”

Sorsby’s attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, has threatened legal action against the NFL. But as of publication, no suit has been filed on Sorsby’s behalf. Short of that, his likely only path forward is to sit out the 2026 season and enter the NFL Draft next spring.