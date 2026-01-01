The NCAA transfer portal is set to open on Friday, when thousands of players will officially state their intent to seek new programs. Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby is expected to be among them.

Many view Sorsby as one of the top potential prospects available. On3’s transfer portal rankings currently have him as the No. 7 overall prospect available and the No. 3 quarterback, trailing only North Texas‘ Drew Mestemaker and Arizona State‘s Sam Leavitt.

So who might be in the mix for Brendan Sorsby? The picture is already becoming clear, thanks to an insider report from On3’s Steve Wiltfong.

Wiltfong reported that Sorsby is among the players that has “a keen eye on a potential future in Baton Rouge” with new LSU coach Lane Kiffin. There are other programs expected to get involved, though. ESPN insider Pete Thamel shed some light on that on Thursday morning on College GameDay.

“As for the market itself, Cincinnati’s Brendan Sorsby is considered the top quarterback in the portal,” Thamel said. “I’ve been told by sources LSU, Texas Tech and Miami are among the schools considering Sorsby.”

A team featuring a 2025 playoff coach, as well as two teams directly involved in the 2025 playoffs. That’s quite the list for Brendan Sorsby.

But it’s well deserved, too. He’s proven to be an excellent college quarterback.

In 2025, Sorsby went 207-of-336 passing (61.6%) for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns, against just five interceptions. He was also a dual-threat option, rushing for 580 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging a career-high 5.8 yards per carry.

Sorsby spent the last two years of his career at Cincinnati. Prior to that, he was at Indiana for two years.

During his career across those four years, Sorsby has logged 7,208 passing yards and 60 touchdowns, against 18 interceptions. He has also run for 1,305 yards and 22 scores.