Brendan Sorsby's eligibility in question amid NCAA investigation

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby‘s eligibility for the 2026 season is now in question as the NCAA investigates him for sports gambling.

Sorsby is checking into a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction, the school announced Monday. On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed that Sorsby placed bets on Indiana while on the Hoosiers’ roster in 2022 and did not appear in any game he bet on that season.

The NCAA does not allow athletes to bet on college or pro sports, and doing so can threaten a player’s eligibility.

According to guidelines that came out in 2023, players who “wager on their own games or on other sports at their own schools” will “potentially face permanent loss of collegiate eligibility in all sports.” That also applies if an athlete engages in activities that influence the outcome of their own games or knowingly provide information to individuals involved in sports betting.

If a player bets on their own sport at another school, the player could close 50% of one season of eligibly. The player must also receive education on sports wagering rules and prevention.

The guidelines further state that cumulative wagers greater than $800 could lead to the loss of 30% of a season of eligibility. For cumulative wagers that “greatly exceed $800,” NCAA staff is supposed to consider “whether additional loss of eligibility, including permanent ineligibility, are appropriate.”

Sorsby spent two seasons at Indiana. After redshirting in 2022, he passed for 1,587 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions the next season. Sorsby transferred to Cincinnati, where he became a two-year starter. He was one of the top players in the transfer portal this offseason.