Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is EXTREMELY high on his offensive line heading into the 2026 season. In a statement given to The Athletic this week, Marion claimed that Colorado‘s offensive line this season will be the best he’s ever coached.

Marion, who served as the head coach at Sacramento State last season, is heading into his first year in the position under Deion Sanders at Colorado. Prior to serving as UNLV‘s OC from 2023-2024 and Sacramento State‘s head coach in 2025, Marion was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at Texas for the 2022 season.

“Obviously, being in the Big 12 before when I was at Texas, I know other than Texas Tech, it hasn’t drastically changed as far as the players,” Marion said. “Our O-line is better than what we had at Texas other than we don’t have Kelvin Banks (No. 9 overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft). Offensive-line wise, we’re better than we were at Texas. We’re bigger. We’re more physical. This will be the best offensive line I’ve ever had.”

The Texas offensive line that Marion was referring to consisted of LT Kelvin Banks Jr., LG Hayden Conner, C Jake Majors, RG Cole Hutson, and RT Christian Jones. That unit paved the way for Bijan Robinson to have a stellar campaign, in which he rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns. The Longhorns posted an 8-5 record that season, showing glimpses of success that would result in a College Football Playoff appearance the following season.

Colorado looks to bounce back from disappointing 3-9 campaign

For Colorado‘s sake, the Buffaloes certainly need their offensive line to be on that level (or better) this season. Colorado is coming off an extremely disappointing year three under head coach Deion Sanders, in which it posted a 3-9 record. Their offensive line struggled mightily, as leading rusher Micah Welch totaled just 384 yards and four scores.

“We’re going to take one game at a time, and I’m not thinking about those two games as farther down the road. We’re thinking about that first one,” Sanders said at Big 12 Media Days. “First of all, (we’re thinking) about going to camp and having a wonderful camp and getting it on.

“This is the best coaching staff that I’ve had in my new coaching career, and I’m excited about it. I’m excited about the young men, I’m excited about everything that we have on this roster, because I feel like we have the team to win, and I cannot wait to see it.”