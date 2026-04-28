Bret Bielema weighs in on tampering, Georgia transfer: ‘They came and got ours’

Illinois coach Bret Bielema has been vocal about tampering in the past and he’s once again chiming in with a viral tweet making its way around the Internet. The tweet alleged that Georgia had made an offer to recently drafted Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

The tweet in question featured a video of Love’s father talking with reporters after the 2026 NFL Draft. He noted that Love had turned down a seven-figure offer to remain at Notre Dame.

“In hindsight I see all the benchmarks that led us to this place, to this position,” Love’s father, Jason Love, said. “So it was never we going to the NFL. When he chose to go to Notre Dame he turned down, he turned down a lot of money. We turned down seven figures, bro. And he was like, ‘Hey, I’m going to get that. I’m going to earn it anyway.'”

The tweet that went viral with over 1,000 likes and the post read Love’s father alleged that Georgia had tampered with the former Notre Dame star and made a lucrative offer. However, that’s not what he said in the clip. Still, that’s where Bret Bielema comes in.

Bielema quote-tweeted it and gave his two cents. He tied it back to a previous incident involving his program.

“Wish they had succeeded…” Bielema wrote. “Because they came and got ours.”

It’s not the first time Bret Bielema has loosely alleged that Georgia tampered with one of his players. He made a similar claim last summer, ahead of the 2025 season.

Illinois lost one of its best players when lead running back Josh McCray entered the transfer portal and headed to Georgia. He had run for a team-best 609 yards and 10 touchdowns on 117 carries the year prior, in 2024.

“We did lose a guy to Georgia,” Bret Bielema said on The Triple Option podcast, in the middle of discussing his current running back room. “Somehow, he found his way to the portal and 12 hours after being in the portal, he was on a flight to Georgia. I don’t know how that happened, but it’s crazy.

“Wish Josh all the best. He took advantage of that opportunity.”

It’s clear the loss still stings for Bret Bielema. He was fairly pointed on social media again on Monday night.