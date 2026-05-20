Brett Yormark defends support for 24-team College Football Playoff, cites impact of NIL

Ahead of the Big 12’s spring meetings next week, Brett Yormark joined those around college football who spoke in favor of a 24-team College Football Playoff, he told On3’s Brett McMurphy. Part of the reason he supports the expanded field is the surge in roster costs.

Yormark cited the impact of NIL while defending his stance on CFP expansion. He also noted the increased access in a 24-team field compared to the 12-team bracket currently in place. The Big Ten, ACC and Notre Dame athletics director Pete Bevacqua have also shown support for a 24-team model.

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But with roster costs on the rise in college football, Yormark said it makes sense to grow the College Football Playoff to 24 teams. He argued coaches are judged based on making the Top 25 and putting those teams in the CFP can also take away some pressure.

“I do like 24 for a couple of reasons,” Yormark said on Big 12 Today. “One, I think too many good teams are being left out. And we saw that over the last couple of years. So the obvious is more access, I think, is great and more access would be great for the Big 12. Aside from that, I think coaches and how rosters are being built and the cost of rosters are all based on what does it cost to be one of 12? I think going to 24 takes some heat out of the system. Coaches are no longer judged based on, are you in the CFP or not? Now, it’s just be in the Top 25 and good things can happen.

“[It’s] the same concept when it comes to the cost of building a roster. Right now, it’s about spending the resources to be one of 12. That changes dramatically when you go to, ‘You’ve got to be Top 25.’ And by the way, how many schools are going to continue to invest year-in and year-out if they’re not getting into the CFP? So for the obvious, I like the access. But I also think it takes some heat out of the system. I think that’s good for everyone.”

College Football Playoff expansion remains a hot topic as the offseason continues. In addition to three of the power conferences and Notre Dame, the American Football Coaches Association has also voiced support for a 24-team bracket.

However, the SEC remains an apparent holdout. Commissioner Greg Sankey stressed the need to “do the homework” on expanding the field that much as the conference gets ready for its own spring meetings in Destin next week.

The SEC’s stance is notable considering the league and the Big Ten have the bulk of the control when it comes to the CFP’s future. Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti said the league stands staunchly in favor of a 24-team model and is willing to stay at 12 teams if necessary.