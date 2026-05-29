Brett Yormark: NCAA discussing unexpected plan to help with tampering in transfer portal

As conversations continue about tampering and the transfer portal, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said NCAA president Charlie Baker has discussed a potential plan. It would allow schools and players to have contact before the portal window opens.

Yormark said Baker recently presented an update on possible tampering reform, which has elements similar to the professional level. In the NFL, before free agency officially begins, there’s a “legal tampering period” when teams can communicate with free agents before making deals official.

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Conversations are ongoing, but Yormark indicated the Big 12 would support the idea, or something along the lines. He also had an update on the NCAA’s age-based 5-for-5 eligibility rule, which the Division I Cabinet will discuss next month.

“(NCAA president Charlie Baker) gave us an update on how they’re thinking about reforming some of the tampering rules and I think directionally we like where he’s going,” Yormark said, via The Deseret News. “He kind of laid that out for us. It’s got a bit of a pro model to it where there’s a contact period before the portal opens and all that needs to be worked through, but directionally we liked what we heard. And on the eligibility, everyone’s aware of the age-based eligibility idea that’s on the table and I think that’s going to pick up some momentum over the next month when the cabinet meets later in June.“

This story will be updated.