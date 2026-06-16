Brett Yormark releases statement after Brendan Sorsby plans to enter NFL supplemental draft

Brett Yormark released a statement after Brendan Sorsby announced plans to enter the NFL supplemental draft. Amid legal battles, despite being ruled eligible, Sorsby and Texas Tech ultimately parted ways and he won’t play college football in 2026.

“It’s been a challenging week for both our Conference and the college athletics landscape,” Yormark said in a statement from the commissioner’s office. “The Big 12 looks forward to moving ahead as 16 strong. We wish Brendan Sorsby success in his future endeavors.”

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The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Sorsby plans to drop his college eligibility lawsuit Tuesday; that will make him eligible for the supplemental draft as a player who has exhausted college eligibility. The deadline is this week.

Sorsby has been the subject of significant scrutiny in the college football world after a controversial legal decision temporarily restored his eligibility for the 2026 season. He had previously been declared ineligible by Texas Tech and the NCAA for wagering on college sports.

But when a court granted a temporary injunction for Brendan Sorsby against the NCAA, allowing him to play after serving a two-game suspension, multiple parties immediately took staunch opposition. The Big 12 conference was among them.

The Big 12 has continued to fight the court ruling through legal avenues. The conference has repeatedly stressed it thinks Sorsby playing would significantly harm the college athletics landscape.

Along with the NCAA, the conference has taken steps to legally ensure it can act in its own interests in the Brendan Sorsby case. Failing to allow the conference to enact its own bylaws, the Big 12 said, would be harmful.

“The Big 12 filed a legal complaint asking a federal court to protect the constitutional and contractual rights on the Conference and our member institutions to take actions expressly permitted under our Bylaws,” read a Big 12 statement on Monday, obtained by On3’s Pete Nakos. “The Big 12 has long spoken out about the dangers of sports wagering and remains committed to protecting the competitive integrity of conference competition. Universities should not field players who have bet on their own team’s games in college athletics.

“This situation is evolving with pending legal matters and the upcoming start of the football season, and the Conference hopes for a timely resolution off these issues. The Board continues to keep all options on the table.”

Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report