Brett Yormark shuts down Brendan Sorsby question at Big 12 Media Day

The 2026 Big 12 Media Days kicked off Tuesday afternoon in Dallas, and unsurprisingly, the first question hurled at Commissioner Brett Yormark was regarding former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

Yormark, however, declined to comment on the matter.

“Let me start off by saying I appreciate the question,” Yormark said. “I appreciate other questions that are probably going to come forth today. Today’s not the time to address that issue. Today’s about celebrating the upcoming football season, and celebrating our 16 schools.”

Sorsby’s offseason saga at Texas Tech has been one of the most polarizing college football stories in recent history. It was first revealed in April that Sorsby was taking a leave of absence from the team after suffering from a gambling addiction. He was soon ruled ineligible for the 2026 season due to his actions, but was then granted an injunction against the NCAA by a judge, ruling him eligible.

After all that, Sorsby and Texas Tech agreed to part ways in mid-June. He was then denied from entering an NFL Supplemental Draft, leaving him on the sidelines until the 2027 NFL Draft.

Brett Yormark, Big 12 were against Brendan Sorsby playing this season

Although Yormark declined to speak about Sorsby on Tuesday, he made his thoughts well known on the situation this offseason. He, along with the 15 other Big 12 15 commissioners, were vehemently against the Cincinnati transfer quarterback suiting up for the Red Raiders this season. Some ADs, including TCU‘s Mike Buddie and Kansas State‘s Gene Taylor, even threatened that some teams could refuse to play against Tech if Sorsby was playing.

“The ramifications of today’s ruling are significant and could have broad impacts across college athletics, creating great concern amongst our membership,” Yormark said following Sorsby’s injunction. “We are also in touch with (NCAA President) Charlie Baker and anticipate the NCAA to appeal the order in the next 24-48 hours. We will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation.”

Luckily for Yormark and his conference, tensions were cooled once it was announced that Sorsby would departing the program and entering the NFL Supplemental Draft (which didn’t come to fruition).

“It’s been a challenging week for both our Conference and the college athletics landscape,” Yormark said. “The Big 12 looks forward to moving ahead as 16 strong. We wish Brendan Sorsby success in his future endeavors.”